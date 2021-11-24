Indonesia Open Badminton: PV Sindhu Advances To Second Round With Hard-Fought Win

India’s double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu showed great determination to outwit a tenacious Aya Ohori in the opening round of the Indonesia Open Super 1000 event in Bali on Wednesday. (More Badminton News)

After a slow start, Sindhu, the reigning world champion, engineered a turnaround to register a hard-fought 17-21, 21-17, 21-17 win over Japanese Ohori in one hour 10 minutes to advance to the pre-quarterfinals.

With the win, Sindhu improved her impressive record against the Japanese shuttler to 11-0. World No.7 Sindhu, who made a semifinal exit after suffering a straight-game defeat to Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi here last week, will meet 23-year-old German shuttler Yvonne Li in the second round.

It will be the first meeting between the third seed Indian and world No. 26 Li. The mixed doubles pairing of N Sikki Reddy and Dhruv Kapila made a first-round exit, losing to the Japanese duo of Kyohei Yamashita and Naru Shinoya 7-21, 12-21.