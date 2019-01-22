NZ Vs IND, 1st ODI: Live Streaming, TV Guide, Likely XIs, Date, Time, Venue

Riding high on confidence, the Indian team led by Virat Kohli will look to maintain their winning run when they take on hosts New Zealand in the first contest of the five-match ODI series.

The Men in Blue are brimming with high spirit after a convincing series win, both in Tests and ODI, against Australia in their own backyard.

However, the tourists have won only 10 out of 35 ODIs against the Kiwis in their home turf, which also includes a 0-4 thrashing in 2014.

New Zealand have been in a sublime form too, whitewashing Sri Lanka at home.

Overall, it will be a tight contest between the world number two and three-ranked sides.

All You Need To Know About The Match:

Date: January 23 (Wednesday)

Time: 7:30 AM IST; 3:00 PM Local

Venue: McLean Park, Napier

TV Guide: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Horstar

Likely XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Shubman Gill/Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ambati Rayudu, Shubman Gill, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, K. Khaleel Ahmed

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Henry Nicholls, Doug Bracewell, Matt Henry