Middle-order batsman Rohit Sharma will miss the all-important fourth and final Test match against Australia as he had already a taken flight to Mumbai to be with wife Ritika and their first child.

Confirming the development, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday tweeted that, "India batsman Rohit Sharma left for Mumbai on the 30th of December to attend to his wife who has delivered a baby girl. The BCCI congratulates Rohit on the beginning of a new chapter in his life."

Update - Rohit Sharma to join ODI squad on 8th January



It further said that the right-handed batsman will rejoin the ODI squad on January 8, ahead of three-match series beginning January 12 in Sydney.

The Indian Cricket Board (BCCI), however, has not named any replacement for Rohit for the final Test beginning on January 3. India lead the four-match Test series 2-1 after winning the Melbourne Test by 137 runs.

In a statement, the BCCI said that "there will be no replacement player in the Test squad".

