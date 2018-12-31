﻿
India's Tour Of Australia: Rohit Sharma Blessed With Baby Girl, To Miss Sydney Test

India have not named any replacement for Rohit for the final Test at Sydney, beginning on January 3.

Outlook Web Bureau 31 December 2018
2018-12-31T13:49:22+0530
Middle-order batsman Rohit Sharma will miss the all-important fourth and final Test match against Australia as he had already a taken flight to Mumbai to be with wife Ritika and their first child.

Confirming the development, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday tweeted that, "India batsman Rohit Sharma left for Mumbai on the 30th of December to attend to his wife who has delivered a baby girl. The BCCI congratulates Rohit on the beginning of a new chapter in his life."

It further said that the right-handed batsman will rejoin the ODI squad on January 8, ahead of three-match series beginning January 12 in Sydney.

The Indian Cricket Board (BCCI), however, has not named any replacement for Rohit for the final Test beginning on January 3. India lead the four-match Test series 2-1 after winning the Melbourne Test by 137 runs.

In a statement, the BCCI said that "there will be no replacement player in the Test squad".

"He (Rohit) will join the ODI squad on the 8th of January 2019, when the team begins their preparation for the ODI series starting 12th January," it added.

