India's Tour Of Australia: Peter Siddle, Nathan Lyon, Usman Khawaja Named In ODI Squad

Australian selectors surprised everyone by naming veterans Peter Siddle, Nathan Lyon and Usman Khawaja in the ODI squad for the three-match series against India.

From the side that lost to South Africa 1-2, only skipper Aaron Finch, vice-captain Alex Carey, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa have survived.

Travis Head, Chris Lynn, D'Arcy Short, Ben McDermott, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Ashton Agar have all been axed, while Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins have reportedly been rested.

Siddle has been in fine form for Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League, but the 34-year-old last played an ODI in November 2010.

Last time Khawaja played an ODI was in January 2017. Lyon has been in and out of the side despite a regular in the Test team.

Squad:

Aaron Finch (c), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitch Marsh (vc), Alex Carey (vc), Jhye Richardson, Billy Stanlake, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Siddle, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa