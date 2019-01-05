Ajinkya Rahane Takes Ripper Of A Catch To Dismiss Marnus Labuschagne – WATCH

India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane took a stunning catch to send Australia's Marnus Labuschagne back during the post Lunch session's play on Day 3 of the fourth and final Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground Saturday.

Labuschagne, who was batting with confidence, played an on-drive off the fourth ball of the 52nd over, bowled by Mohammed Shami. But Rahane, positioned at short mid-wicket a while ago, took a ripper of a catch.

Watch it here:

A stunned Labuschagne shook his head and left the field of play. He made a patient 38 off 95 balls.

At Tea, Australia were 198/5 after 68 overs with Peter Handscomb and Tim Paine unbeaten on 21 and 5 respectively, and still 424 runs behind India's mammoth first innings total of 622/7 declared.