Indians at Tokyo Olympics On Aug. 4: Spotlight On Boxer Lovlina Borgohain, Women's Hockey Team - Watch Live

August 03, 2021
In Tokyo 2020 on Wednesday, India's star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will start his campaign and so will three more top Indian wrestlers. Watch them live

Outlook Web Bureau 03 August 2021, Last Updated at 5:10 pm
The Indian women's hockey team is a win away from securing a first-ever Olympic medal. The Indians play Argentina in a semifinal match on Wednesday.
Boxer Lovlina Borgohain and the women's hockey team will lead India's medal charge on Wednesday. Both are on the cusp of historic wins in an Olympics. Lovlina has already assured herself a medal but a win on Wednesday will make her India's most successful Olympic boxer. The Indian women's hockey team is playing an Olympic semifinal for the first time after upsetting Australia in the quarterfinals. Neeraj Chopra and Shivpal Singh will start their javelin campaigns while three wrestlers -- Ravi Kumar, Deepak Punia and Anshu Malik -- will play their qualifiers. Women's golf also tees off on Wednesday. Watch India's athletes on live streaming. (MEDAL TALLY | AUGUST 3 RESULTS |NEWS)

India at Tokyo Olympics - Day 13, August 4 full schedule. Timings in IST (India Standard Time)

ATHLETICS

Men’s javelin throw qualification: Group A – Neeraj Chopra – 5:35 AM IST

Men’s javelin throw qualification: Group B – Shivpal Singh – 7:05 AM IST

BOXING

Women’s welterweight (69kg) semi-final: Lovlina Borgohain vs Busenaz Surmeneli (TUR) – 11 AM IST

GOLF

Women’s Round 1: Aditi Ashok – 5:55 AM IST onwards

Women’s Round 1: Diksha Dagar – 7:39 AM IST onwards

HOCKEY

Women’s semi-final: Argentina vs India – 3:30 PM IST

WRESTLING

Men’s freestyle 57kg round of 16: Ravi Kumar vs Oscar Tigeros (COL) - Fourth bout on Mat A after session starts at 7:30 AM IST

Men’s freestyle 57kg quarter-final: If Ravi Kumar wins

Men’s freestyle 57kg semi-final: If Ravi Kumar wins

Women’s freestyle 57kg round of 16: Anshu Malik vs Iryna Kurachkina (BLR) - Fifth bout on Mat B after session starts at 7:30 AM IST

Women’s freestyle 57kg quarter-final: If Anshu Malik wins

Women’s freestyle 57kg semi-final: If Anshu Malik wins

Men’s freestyle 86kg round of 16: Deepak Punia vs Ekerekeme Agiomor (NGR) - Eighth bout on Mat C after session starts at 7:30 AM IST

Men’s freestyle 86kg quarter-final: If Deepak Punia wins

Men’s freestyle 86kg semi-final: If Deepak Punia wins

WHERE TO WATCH TOKYO 2020 LIVE

Tokyo 2020 Olympics is being telecast live on the Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India.

Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 4 and Sony TEN 4 HD is broadcasting Tokyo 2020 in regional languages as well. National broadcasters Doordarshan (DD Sports and DD National) are simulcasting the events.

On the digital platform, live streaming of the Tokyo Olympics is available on Sony Liv.

India vs Belgium, Tokyo Olympics: Skipper Manpreet Singh Says Time To Focus On Bronze Medal

