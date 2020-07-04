July 04, 2020
Poshan
Indian Twitter Fraternity Pays Tribute To Retired Badminton Legend Lin Dan

Lin Dan announced his retirement via social media platform, Weibo.

Outlook Web Bureau 04 July 2020
Lin Dan won a hat-trick of world titles between 2006-09.
Twitter
outlookindia.com
2020-07-04T14:37:24+0530

Chinese badminton legend and two-time Olympic champion Lin Dan announced his retirement on Saturday. The ace shuttler won gold medals at Beijing and London. Due to his announcement, it is sure that he won't compete in Tokyo.

Taking to social media platform Weibo, Dan wrote, "From 2000 to 2020, after 20 years, I have to say goodbye to the national team. It is very difficult to speak it out."

Soon after the news got reported everywhere, the Indian Twiter fraternity poured in their tributes, after a post from Lee Chong Wei.

Malaysian shuttler Wei wrote on Twitter, "We knew this day would arrive, Heavy moment of our lives; You pulled down the curtain gracefully, You were king where we fought so proudly; Your final wave all four disappear, Within the hush of silent tear."

Here is what Indian badminton fans had to say:

Lin Dan won a hat-trick of world titles between 2006-09. 

