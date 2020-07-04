Indian Twitter Fraternity Pays Tribute To Retired Badminton Legend Lin Dan

Chinese badminton legend and two-time Olympic champion Lin Dan announced his retirement on Saturday. The ace shuttler won gold medals at Beijing and London. Due to his announcement, it is sure that he won't compete in Tokyo.

(Badminton News)

Taking to social media platform Weibo, Dan wrote, "From 2000 to 2020, after 20 years, I have to say goodbye to the national team. It is very difficult to speak it out."

Soon after the news got reported everywhere, the Indian Twiter fraternity poured in their tributes, after a post from Lee Chong Wei.

Malaysian shuttler Wei wrote on Twitter, "We knew this day would arrive, Heavy moment of our lives; You pulled down the curtain gracefully, You were king where we fought so proudly; Your final wave all four disappear, Within the hush of silent tear."

We knew this day would arrive,

Heavy moment of our lives;

You pulled down the curtain gracefully,

You were king where we fought so proudly;

Your final wave all four disappear,

Within the hush of silent tear.#lindan pic.twitter.com/gLJdpPTkB9 — Lee Chong Wei (@LeeChongWei) July 4, 2020

Here is what Indian badminton fans had to say:

Lin Dan has retired. If there was one player whom I wanted to copy frame by frame, it was him. The footwork, the smash, the ability to remain calm in tense situations & the knack for winning big tournaments. The best player in the history of Badminton & the sport will miss him. — Mohit Singh (@im_ms_) July 4, 2020

The BADMINTONðÂÂ¸ World will miss You Sir.



Your Speed, Compassion, Agility, Strength, Spirit, Dedication, Energy, Focus, Wisdom, Coolness, and what not.



You taught the world, "How to deal with Insane Pressure".#LinDan #Badminton #Badmintonlegend pic.twitter.com/VczAtZDkpz — DHRUV SINGLA (@BeingDhruv_com) July 4, 2020

The five-time winner of the World Badminton Championships Lin Dan calls it quits. ðÂÂÂ



Congratulations on an illustrious career and thank you for inspiring a generation. ðÂÂÂ#LinDanRetirement pic.twitter.com/Jma7zfNpym — PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) July 4, 2020

My most favourite badminton player retires, leaving a beautiful legacy!!

The World will miss You #LinDan

We'd be a long time to watch the same speed, compassion, and agility and.. the way you dealt with insane pressure to conquer the world. ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ#Badminton #BadmintonLegend — Shuchi Kulshreshtha (@shuchi_cu) July 4, 2020

Greatest of all time .It was pleasure to watch ur games.inspired so many young players.#TheLegend #lindan pic.twitter.com/2mQr1NJ8mR — Manish Yadav (@manishYa_17) July 4, 2020

"He's the greatest badminton player I've known. I don't see anyone coming close to his level in the next ten years either. He won the biggest tournaments multiple times."



- @PRANNOYHSPRI on #lindan https://t.co/gjRMSeKqSX — ESPN India (@ESPNIndia) July 4, 2020

Lin Dan won a hat-trick of world titles between 2006-09.