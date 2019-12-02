ISL HIGHLIGHTS: Last-Minute Panagiotis Triadis Strike Helps NorthEast Remain Unbeaten, Share Spoils With Jamshedpur

An unprecedented 6th consecutive draw this season as undefeated NorthEast United found the equaliser through a very, very late Panagiotis Triadis. Sergio Castel scored his fifth goal of the season to give Jamshedpur FC a deserved lead at the Furnance, but the visitors kept themselves in the hunt with some brilliant attacking play even as Jamshedpur threatened to increase the lead. So, after the end of round six, ATK lead the table with 11 points, on goal difference. Jamshedpur second with the same number of points, while Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United are third and fourth, again goal difference on the play. They are the only unbeaten sides though. Catch highlights of the 30th match of ISL 2019-20 season here.

Report | Points Table | Football News

Full-Half: Jamshedpur FC 1-1 NorthEast United

90+5' - NorthEast still looking for a winner. And that's all. A late move and full-time whistle from referee Senthil Nathan.

90+4' - Narender Gahlot makes a timely block to cut short a NorthEast move from Maximiliano Barreiro and Rakesh Pradhan.

90+2' - Five minutes added on. And Asamoah Gyan is down after getting a kick. Panagiotis Triadis, the goal-scorer, is booked for removing his shirt while celebrating.

90' - GOAL! And what, Panagiotis Triadis scores the equaliser in the 90th minute after Rakesh Pradhan starts a counter-attack. Asamoah Gyan does well to keep the ball in play with a header, then Martin Chaves flicks it on the path of onrushing Triadis.

88' - A huge claim for a penalty inside the NorthEast box with Wayne Vaz getting his tackle late on Aniket Jadhav.

86' - Time running out for the visitors. Another Jamshedpur player is down. Time wasting. Nothing else. Jamshedpur defender Robin Gurung is booked for time-wasting.

85' - Then, on the counter, Jamshedpur get a brilliant chance to double the lead with Noe Acosta and Farukh Choudhary on a very good move.

83' - Jamshedpur involve goalkeeper Subrata Paul in the build, sure to kill the time. But NorthEast keep the pressure on and force Jamshedpur to some desperate defending.

81' - Milan Oinam brings down Farukh Choudhary and is penalised. Free kick to Jamshedpur. From the following play, Aniket Jadhav tries a long ranger. But fails to hit the target.

78' - Meanwhile, Aniket Jadhav is on for injured Sergio Castel. And a frustrated Castel punches the ground.

76' - NorthEast continue to look for the equaliser. Memo Moura concedes a corner. Panagiotis Triadis' delivery finds Asamoah Gyan, who heads the ball high over the bar.

74' - Castel is taking no further part. Meanwhile, another sub for Northeast. Milan Oinam on for Redeem Tlang.

73' - Panagiotis Triadis tries to find Asamoah Gyan inside the Jamshedpur box, but too heavy a cross. On the counter, Sergio Castel gets off to a run. But a nasty tackle from Reagan ends the run. Castel is furious.

70' - Ever impressive Farukh Chaudhary starts a counter-attack for Jamshedpur. Then, Noe Acosta sets up Sumeet Passi for a header, but the effort fails to hit the target.

68' - Then, Jamshedpur, out of nowhere create another chance with skipper Tiri going for the header from a corner.

66' - NorthEast remove captain Jose Leudo. Maximiliano Barreiro is his replacement.

65' - Brilliant chance for NorthEast from a counter-attack. Memo Moura losses the ball, and Asamoah Gyan, on a one-on-one battle with a defender inside the Jamshedpur box, manages to win the ball back and relays it for Martin Chaves, who finds Panagiotis Triadis on the run. But the Greek fails to keep the ball in play. Goal kick. Massive chance.

64' - Sergio Castel commits a massive body check on Wayne Vaz near the sidelines. Free-kick for NorthEast and they manage to test Jamshedpur defence with a Reagan sending a cross inside the box.

60' - Goal kick for Jamshedpur. Wayne Vaz and Sergio Castel fight for the ball, with the Spaniard winning a free-kick for Jamshedpur. Meanwhile, a change for the hosts. CK Vineeth off, Sumeet Passi on.

57' - Brilliant pass from Martin Chaves to find Asamoah Gyan on the run, but even better coverage from Subrata Paul to cut short NorthEast's move. Tiri almost knocks Reagan out of life on his follow-through. Both the players are down.

55' - Robin Gurung harasses Panagiotis Triadis, and Farukh Choudhary joins the tussle but still, the NorthEast player wins the ball. Asamoah Gyan gets a chance to make it even, but he's beaten by a defender. Corner for NorthEast, and a wasted one.

52' - Another free-kick for NorthEast. Panagiotis Triadis' delivery, however, fails to impress. And from the following play, skipper Jose Leudo concedes a free-kick by pulling down Noe Acosta inside their defensive third. Aitor Monroy delivers and a brilliant header from Narender Gahlot just sails over the bar.

49' - Aitor Monroy brings down Lalthathanga Khawlhring inside the NorthEast half and the visitors manage to launch an attack from the set-piece.

47' - And Memo Moura is down. Physios are out there, helping him.

46' - Second-half action starts.

8:25 PM IST: Sergio Castel, that man, scored once again to give Jamshedpur a deserved lead against so far undefeated NorthEast United in the 30th match of ISL 2019-20. He, along with Farukh Choudhary, toyed with NorthEast defenders. Towards the end of the half, the visitors did manage to create a couple of good chances. But that's all. Their star player Asamoah Gyan is quiet so far.



1st-Half: Jamshedpur FC 1-0 NorthEast United

45+2' - NorthEast get another corner and infringement on Subrata Paul, and it's half-time at the Furnace.

45' - One minute added one.

44' - Free-kick for NorthEast near the near post. Brilliant delivery from Panagiotis Triadis, but Martin Chaves fails to keep his header down and goal-kick. Very close.

43' - Aitor Monroy commits a foul on Redeem Tlang and free-kick for NorthEast. The visitors have shown the fighting spirit and have enjoyed a good spell in the last five minutes or so. Panagiotis Triadis goes for the goal, but easy for Subrata Paul.

39' - Sergio Castel wins the ball near the centre and releases it to Farukh Choudhary. The Indian forward sets up Noe Acosta, who takes a shot. But Reagan blocks it for a corner.

37' - Martin Chaves links up Panagiotis Triadis on the left flank. Asamoah Gyan arrives along with more reinforcement, and win a corner.

32' - NorthEast captain Jose Leudo is not happy with the referee giving a free-kick to Jamshedpur after Sergio Castel makes a lunge from the slightest of touches. From the set-piece, Castel gets another chance, but his last touch - a back flick - misses the target. Moments ago, NorthEast got a chance to equalise with Martin Chaves releasing Redeem Tlang on the run. But Narender Gahlot blocks the attack from Tlang.

28' - GOAL! Sergio Castel scores. A brilliant through pass from Memo Moura finds Farukh Choudhary on the run and the young Indian sends in a cross for the onrushing Castel. The Spaniard controls the ball with chest and slots home. Poor effort from Mislav Komorski in the defence.

25' - NorthEast are having a good spell. Jamshedpur skipper makes a sliding tackle and throw-in for NorthEast. Another throw-in for NorthEast as they continue to gain ground inside the Jamshedpur half.

23' - Martin Chaves booked for a very poor challenge on Tiri. And a free-kick for Jamshedpur just inside the NorthEast half. A flat attempt from the set-piece, misses everyone and goal kick for the visitors.

21' - Lovely break from NorthEast, then a selfish attempt from Martin Chaves ends the run. His left-footed attempt sails over the bar.

19' - Aitor Monroy tackles Asamoah Gyan to win the ball for Jamshedpur. The hosts enjoying a brilliant passage of play.

18' - Farukh Choudhary takes a brilliant turn near the half and releases it for Sergio Castel. But Wayne Vaz makes a timely block to deny Castel's cross.

17' - Rough play from CK Vineeth. Then, Aitor Monroy and Martin Chaves involve in a tussle. Free-kick to NorthEast. Robin Gurung, under pressure, sends the ball back to Subrata Paul and the goalkeeper is not happy.

15' - Robin Gurung tries a long ball for Farukh Choudhary on the right flank, but the forward is not ready. NorthEast, on the counter, manage to reach the attacking third but Jamshedpur defenders are up to the task.

13' - A sneaky play from NorthEast to test Subrata Paul. Redeem Tlang goes for a long ranger, and it misses the target.

12' - Sergio Castel tries to cut in from the right and claims for a handball as NorthEast clear the danger. Panagiotis Triadis on with the ball, but the visitors soon lose possession.

10' - Redeem Tlang on with a sliding tackle, and a throw-in for Jamshedpur on the left flank. Jamshedpur then launch another good-looking move with Robin Gurung setting Farukh Choudhary on the run. Jitendra Singh's final execution fails.

9' - Jitendra Singh commits a foul and free-kick to NorthEast. Jamshedpur win the ball back. And yet another passage from the back.

8' - Rakesh Pradhan with a brilliant interception to deny Jamshedpur a move inside the box. It's all Jamshedpur in these initial minutes.

7' - A high ball from NorthEast half, and Asamoah Gyan gets on te ball. But he fails to keep the ball in possession.

6' - A very long goal kick from Subhasish Roy, deep inside the Jamshedpur half. Then, the hosts start a move with Noe Acosta on the left flank. A great cross from the byline and an acrobatic Farukh Choudhary almost finds the target. Sails over the bar.

3' - Rakesh Pradhan trips Farukh Choudhary in the latest duel and free-kick for the hosts just outside the box. Dummy run from Aitor Monroy and Noe Acosta takes the kick, but good work from NorthEast defenders.

2' - Early tussles involving Rakesh Pradhan and Farukh Choudhary.

1' - Referee Senthil Nathan blows the whistle and it's on. Jamshedpur in reds, and NorthEast are in whites.

7:25 PM IST: Players are out, and kick-off next.

7:10 PM IST: Key fact: NorthEast United have never won and scored only one goal in four matches against Jamshedpur FC. And Jamshedpur have lost just one of their last 12 home matches. But this season, NorthEast are one of the only teams to taste defeat.

7:00 PM IST: Here are the line-ups. Hosts Jamshedpur are unchanged one from their 1-0 win match against FC Goa. But a couple of changes for NorthEast from their 2-2 draw against Mumbai City.

Jamshedpur FC: Subrata Paul (GK - 1), Tiri (C -4), Narender Gahlot (5), Robin Gurung (16), Jitendra Singh (33), Aitor Monroy (6), Noe Acosta (11), Memo Moura (22), CK Vineeth (31), Farukh Choudhary (17), Sergio Castel (9).

Subs: Rafique Ali (13), Karan Amin (27), Keegan Pereira (20), Isaac Vanmalsawma (24), Mobashir Rahman (15), Aniket Jadhav (10), Sumeet Passi (12)

Head coach: Antonio Iriondo

NorthEast United: Subhasish Roy (GK - 24), Wayne Vaz (2), Reagan (12), Mislav Komorski (15), Rakesh Pradhan (33), Jose Leudo (C - 6), Panagiotis Triadis (21), Redeem Tlang (22), Lalthathanga Khawlhring (32), Martin Chaves (11), Asamoah Gyan (3).

Subs: Pawan Kumar (1), Nim Dorjee (29), Provat Lakra (4), Lalengmawia (45), Milan Oinam (8), Nikhil Kadam (23), Maximiliano Berreiro (20)

Head coach: Robert Jarni

Jamshedpur FC head coach, Antonio Iriondo will be relying heavily on the skills of midfielders Aitor Monroy and Noe Acosta, who will need to win the battle in the middle of the park. Ahead of the match, Iriondo revealed that his side will be gunning for glory.

"I am happy with the performance of the team. Having the ball possession is not important, our objective is to win matches and score goals. Sometimes you are not able to get the ball possession, there are a lot of phases in a match when you try to go in counter-attacks," said the Spaniard.

Unbeaten this season, NorthEast United will be hoping to continue their fine run, but haven't won their last two matches. The Highlanders will be banking on Sergio Castel and Asamoah Gyan for goals. Head coach Robert Jarni praised Jamshedpur ahead of the fixture.

"Jamshedpur is a team that has a very good balance between defence and attack and for me, they are the best team in India. It is a difficult match for us. We have prepared well for this game and we want to win," he said.