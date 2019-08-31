﻿
Indian Premier League: Sourav Ganguly Wants Ravichandran Ashwin At Delhi Capitals

Ravichandran Ashwin led Kings XI Punjab for a couple of seasons without much success and there has been news that the Preity Zinta co-owned franchise is ready to trade him off

PTI 31 August 2019
Ravichandran Ashwin has played 28 IPL games for KXIP, taking 25 wickets and scoring 146 runs which at best could be termed modest.
2019-08-31T21:58:39+0530

Former India captain and Delhi Capitals mentor Sourav Ganguly said that their franchise will be happy to have senior India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in their ranks for the upcoming Indian Premier League provided Kings XI Punjab releases him. (More Cricket News)

Ashwin led KXIP for a couple of seasons without much success and there has been news that the Preity Zinta co-owned franchise is ready to trade him off.

Also Read: Shastri Explains Why Jadeja Over Ashwin

"We would be more than happy to have Ashwin if KXIP is ready to release him," said Ganguly, who was in the national capital for a promotional event, sounding hopeful that the Delhi franchise can close the deal.

Ashwin has played 28 IPL games for KXIP, taking 25 wickets and scoring 146 runs which at best could be termed modest.

