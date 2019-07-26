Indian Challenge Ends At Badminton Asia Junior Championships

﻿
The boys' doubles pair of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Vishnu Vardhan Goud Panjala lost 14-21, 19-21 to the unseeded Singapore combination of Jia Hao Howin Wong and Chuan Shen Aaron Yong at the 2019 Badminton Asia Junior Championships on Friday.

26 July 2019
The Indian contingent finished its campaign at the Badminton Asia Junior Championships without a medal. (Image For Representational Purpose Only)
2019-07-26T22:14:51+0530

Indian's challenge came to an end at the Badminton Asia Junior Championships after both the boys and girls doubles teams crashed out after losing in the quarterfinals in Suzhou, China on Friday.

The boys' doubles pair of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Vishnu Vardhan Goud Panjala lost 14-21, 19-21 to the unseeded Singapore combination of Jia Hao Howin Wong and Chuan Shen Aaron Yong.

It was the same story for India in the girls doubles as the duo of Tanisha Crasto and Aditi Bhatt went down to second seeds Li Yi Jing and Luo Xu Min 7-21, 16-21.

The Indian contingent this time has returned empty handed from the event, a year after Lakshya Sen won the boys' singles title.

"Despite facing tough opponents, the Indians did not feel intimidated which was a huge positive to take from this tournament," said India's junior national coach Sanjay Mishra.

(PTI)

