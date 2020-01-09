India Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 3rd IND Vs SL T20I Cricket Match

After a thumping win in Indore, India will aim to wrap up the three-match series when they take on Sri Lanka in the final T20I at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Friday. (More Cricket News)

The hosts registered a comfortable seven-wicket win in the second T20I and took an unassailable 1-0 lead after the first game in Guwahati was washed out.

It will be the last match before India take on Australia in a three-match ODI series.

Here's everything you need to know about the match:

Match: India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I

Date: January 10 (Friday)

Time: 7:00 PM IST, Toss at 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

TV Guide: Star Sports 1/HD (for English commentary) and Star Sports 3/HD (for Hindi commentary). Doordarshan will also broadcast the match. Besides, Star Sports will broadcast the match in Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Maldives, and Bhutan. In Sri

Lanka, Channel Eye (SLRC) will broadcast the match live.

Live Streaming: Hotstar digital platform (both website, app). Payment details are available when you subscribe. The match can also be streamed live on the Jio TV app.

For ball-by-ball live commentary, click HERE.

Weather forecast: No rain expected.

What to expect: Unlike Indore, Pune has a history of talking balls. Expect an even contest. Remember, in their last meeting at Pune, Sri Lanka bowled India out for 101.

Match prediction: Another comfortable win for India.

Likely XIs:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah.

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lasith Malinga (c), Lahiru Kumara.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Manish Pandey, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson.

Sri Lanka: Lasith Malinga (c), Dhanushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya De Silva, Isuru Udana, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Oshada Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Kusal Mendis,

Lakshan Sandakan, Kasun Rajitha.