In a big change for India, Sanju Samson has replaced Rishabh Pant in the 3rd T20I against Sri Lanka, at the Maharashtra Cricket Stadium. The 25-year-old inclusion sent cricket fans into a state of frenzy on Twitter, who had long waited for him to replace the error-prone Pant.
The wicket-keeper batsman is known for his technique and has played 93 matches in the Indian Premier League, where he has scored 2209 runs, with a highscore of 102, coupled with two tons and 10 fifties.
Here are the reactions on social media:
Finally, finally, and finally Sanju Samson gets his much deserved opportunity!!! Makes it into the playing 11@ShashiTharoor happy days ahead sir!#INDvSL #cricbuzzlive #starsports— Amritesh Nair (@amritesh_nair) January 10, 2020
Utterly unforeseen.— Sparsh Telang (@_cricketsparsh) January 10, 2020
Delighted to see Sanju Samson get his opportunity, post warming the bench for 8 consecutive T20Is. Albeit, Pant too should've played. Manish Pandey wasn't requisite tonight, in my opinion. #INDvSL https://t.co/MZGRKDQDbk
Finally Sanju Samson get the opportunity .. Thank you to VK and the management ..— à¦ÂÂÂ à¦à¦¿Jit ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@AvijitEmmi) January 10, 2020
All the very best champ . @IamSanjuSamson
Good to see Sanju Samson making it to the playing eleven, finally! Long time spent waiting. Let's hope he's given ample opportunity to prove his mettle #INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/1Japrfp9BP— Vishnu KS (@Vishnuks_Suriya) January 10, 2020
Finally extremely talented Sanju Samson is playing today,— Ravi Pratap Dubey (@ravipratapdubey) January 10, 2020
He replaces Rishabh Pant.
Sanju last played for India in 2015 against Zimbabwe I guess.
He was sitting on the bench for the last 8 T20 matches,..
Finally.. #SanjuSamson gets a game..— mohammed faizal (@mohfaizal1) January 10, 2020
This is also the Kerala man's 2nd T20I, and he last played for India in 2015 Vs Zimbabwe. Sanju Samson (2) has also missed the most T20Is between two appearances for India. He leads a list consisting of Umesh Yadav (65) and Dinesh Karthik (56).
