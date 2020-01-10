January 10, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: Sanju Samson Finally Gets His Chance, Replaces Rishabh Pant In Indian XI - Read Unbelievable Fan Reactions

IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: Sanju Samson Finally Gets His Chance, Replaces Rishabh Pant In Indian XI - Read Unbelievable Fan Reactions

Something which was long-awaited, Sanju Samson has sent Twitter into a state of frenzy, after replacing Rishabh Pant in Team India for the 3rd T20I Vs Sri Lanka.

Outlook Web Bureau 10 January 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: Sanju Samson Finally Gets His Chance, Replaces Rishabh Pant In Indian XI - Read Unbelievable Fan Reactions
Wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson will be hoping to put in a good display for India.
Twitter
IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: Sanju Samson Finally Gets His Chance, Replaces Rishabh Pant In Indian XI - Read Unbelievable Fan Reactions
outlookindia.com
2020-01-10T19:50:32+0530

In a big change for India, Sanju Samson has replaced Rishabh Pant in the 3rd T20I against Sri Lanka, at the Maharashtra Cricket Stadium. The 25-year-old inclusion sent cricket fans into a state of frenzy on Twitter, who had long waited for him to replace the error-prone Pant.

(3rd T20I Live | Scorecard | Cricket News)

The wicket-keeper batsman is known for his technique and has played 93 matches in the Indian Premier League, where he has scored 2209 runs, with a highscore of 102, coupled with two tons and 10 fifties.

Here are the reactions on social media:

This is also the Kerala man's 2nd T20I, and he last played for India in 2015 Vs Zimbabwe. Sanju Samson (2) has also missed the most T20Is between two appearances for India. He leads a list consisting of Umesh Yadav (65) and Dinesh Karthik (56).

Next Story >>

ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup: Siddhesh Veer To Replace Divyansh Joshi In India Squad

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Cricket Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos