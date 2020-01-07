Team India has an enviable record at the Holkar Stadium, where it will be playing the second T20 International match against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, as the hosts have remained unbeaten across all formats at the venue there since 2006.

(Cricket News)

Given that the 27,000-capacity Holkar Stadium in the city has been a happy hunting ground for India, the hosts will be favourites when they take on their Asian rival.

The stadium has hosted two Tests, a T20 international and 5 ODIs since 2006 and India have emerged victorious on all the eight occasions.

Coincidently, the first T20I at the Holkar Stadium was played between India and Sri Lanka on December 22, 2017 and the Men in Blue had thrashed the visitors by 88 runs.

Before the Holkar Stadium was built, cricket matches used to take place at the city's Nehru Stadium.

In 1997, Sri Lanka had played against India at the Nehru Stadium, but the match was abandoned after the visitors had complained about the quality of the pitch.