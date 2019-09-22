﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  India Vs South Africa, 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma Equals MS Dhoni's Outstanding Record

India Vs South Africa, 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma Equals MS Dhoni's Outstanding Record

Rohit Sharma and Mahendra Singh Dhoni now jointly hold the record for most T20I appearances for India with 98 matches each

Outlook Web Bureau 22 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
India Vs South Africa, 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma Equals MS Dhoni's Outstanding Record
South Africa's Beuran Hendricks, right, celebrates the dismissal of India's Rohit Sharma, left, during the third and last T20 cricket match between India and South Africa in Bangalore, India, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
AP Photo
India Vs South Africa, 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma Equals MS Dhoni's Outstanding Record
outlookindia.com
2019-09-22T22:33:13+0530

Rohit Sharma on Sunday equalled MS Dhoni's record of playing in the maximum number of T20 International matches for India during the third and final match against South Africa at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Highlights | Scorecard | Cricket News

Sharma had played 97 T20I matches for India before stepping out on the field. With this appearance, Sharma equalled Dhoni's record of 98 appearances for India in the shortest format of the game.

Suresh Raina is placed on the next position in the list with 78 T20I appearances for India.

However, during the match, Sharma failed to impress, scoring only nine runs. He was dismissed by Beuran Hendricks in the third over of the match. He scored nine of eight balls.

Batting first, India managed a below-par 134 for 9 on a batting-friendly Chinnaswamy track, with opener Shikhar Dhawan scoring 36 and the next best score was Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja's 19 each.

While Kagiso Rabada took 3 for 39, it was left-arm seamer Beuran Hendricks' 2 for 14 that tilted things for the Proteas.

Skipper Quinton de Kock smashed an unbeaten 79 off 52 balls as South Africa comfortably beat India by nine wickets in the third T20 International with the series ending in a 1-1 draw.

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Rohit Sharma Mahendra Singh Dhoni Bengaluru Cricket India Vs South Africa South Africa national cricket team Sports
Next Story : India Vs South Africa, 3rd T20I: No Respite For Rishabh Pant As Angry Fans Demand His Ouster
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters