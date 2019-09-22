India Vs South Africa, 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma Equals MS Dhoni's Outstanding Record

Rohit Sharma on Sunday equalled MS Dhoni's record of playing in the maximum number of T20 International matches for India during the third and final match against South Africa at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Sharma had played 97 T20I matches for India before stepping out on the field. With this appearance, Sharma equalled Dhoni's record of 98 appearances for India in the shortest format of the game.

Suresh Raina is placed on the next position in the list with 78 T20I appearances for India.

However, during the match, Sharma failed to impress, scoring only nine runs. He was dismissed by Beuran Hendricks in the third over of the match. He scored nine of eight balls.

Batting first, India managed a below-par 134 for 9 on a batting-friendly Chinnaswamy track, with opener Shikhar Dhawan scoring 36 and the next best score was Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja's 19 each.

While Kagiso Rabada took 3 for 39, it was left-arm seamer Beuran Hendricks' 2 for 14 that tilted things for the Proteas.

Skipper Quinton de Kock smashed an unbeaten 79 off 52 balls as South Africa comfortably beat India by nine wickets in the third T20 International with the series ending in a 1-1 draw.