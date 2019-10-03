Rohit Sharma grabbed the opportunity to open the innings with both hands as he struck a century on the opening day of the first Test between India (IND) and South Africa (SA) in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday (October 2). Rain forced early tea, and subsequent abandonment of play on Day 1. With Rohit crossing 150 and Mayank Agarwal too scoring a century, the hosts will be aiming for a score in excess of 400 on Day 2. Get live updates and live cricket score of India vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 2 here (LIVE SCORECARD | CRICKET NEWS)

Meanwhile, Willian marked his 300th appearance for Chelsea with the winner as Frank Lampard's side dug deep to beat Lille and get off the mark in the Champions League. READ HERE

11:34 hrs IST: That's lunch. As has been the script, India have dominated again. Rohit and Mayank (138*) carried on from where they left on the opening day. 500 looks very much on the cards. Maharaj the only South African to get a wicket. We'll be back in about 30 minutes. Stay tuned!

11:21 hrs IST: Solid start from Philander. It's a maiden! India are 323/1. Agarwal 137*, Pujara 6*

South Africa take the second new ball. Vernon Philander comes into the attack.

11:07 hrs IST: OUT! Tossed up by Maharaj, Rohit (176) looks to come forward to drive but is beaten by the turn and flight. De Kock to dislodge the bails quickly. Rohit is congratulated by his partner and some of South Africa's players. What a start as a Test opener! Cheteshwar Pujara comes to the crease. India are 317/1.

11:00 hrs IST: FOUR! Another flighted delivery from Piedt, on leg stump, Agarwal reverse sweeps it through point. Shot! India are 306/0. Rohit 166*, Agarwal 136*

10:55 hrs IST: Single and 300 up for India. Third best opening stand for them. Vinoo Mankad-Pankaj Roy 413 is at the top. The new ball is due but South Africa aren't going for it yet.

10:44 hrs IST: SIX! Flighted delivery from Piedt, Agarwal comes down the track, and smashes this over mid-wicket for a maximum. Poor over from the offspinner, 11 off it. India are 285/0. Rohit 154*, Agarwal 128*

10:39 hrs IST: Single and that's 150 for Rohit. Short ball from Muthusamy, down leg, and the Indian pulls it to deep backward square. Brilliant! Piedt comes back into the attack.

10:31 hrs IST: This is the sixth 250+ opening stand for a debut pair in Tests. India are 264/0. Rohit 149*, Agarwal 112*. Drinks are on the field now. The Proteas in desperate need of a wicket here.

DID YOU KNOW? Agarwal is the 86th Indian player to score a Test 100, and the 33rd Indian to cross the three-figure mark while opening the batting.

10:18 hrs IST: Thirty-five runs off the last 60 balls. India are 248/0. Rohit 140*, Agarwal 105*. The low bounce could be a characteristic feature of this game from here on.

10:07 hrs IST: Single and that's a maiden century for Agarwal. Takes his helmet off and everyone in the dressing room is applauding his effort. Reaches the landmark with a push to short third man's left. Have to say he has made a wonderful start to his Test career! India are 240/0.

09:59 hrs IST: FOUR! Short of a length delivery from Maharaj, outside off, Agarwal waits on it and works it past the short third man. Moves to 98. India are 232/0. Rohit 131*

Highest opening partnership for India v SA -

219 M Agarwal - R Sharma (THIS MATCH)

218 V Sehwag - G Gambhir Kanpur 2004/05

09:48 hrs IST: FOUR! Length ball from Philander, and Rohit clips over mid-wicket for a boundary. Have seen him play that shot multiple times. Next ball, De Kock fails to grab the edge and the Mumbaikar gets a lifeline. This is not going well for the Proteas. Bowlers need support from the fielders. India are 219/0. Rohit 126*, Agarwal 90*

09:37 hrs IST: Fine over from Maharaj. Has been accurate but hasn't quite got the rewards so far. India are 207/0. Rohit 119*, Agarwal 85*

09:34 hrs IST: FOUR! Poor delivery from Philander, on Rohit's pads, the Indian just helps it to the fine leg boundary. Easy pickings! India are 206/0. Rohit 119*, Agarwal 84*. Maharaj now

09:30 hrs IST: Time for live action. Philander has the ball in his hands. Rohit on strike.

09:25 hrs IST: Comfortable on the back foot and not afraid to play down the track, Rohit, on Day 1, saw out a difficult opening spell to bed himself in, with Agarwal also making South Africa's bowlers pay whenever they over-pitched.

There was little respite in the afternoon session, Rohit accelerating with back-to-back sixes off Dane Piedt in the 50th over and even his most ardent critics were celebrating when he raised his bat to salute a century shortly after.

Luis Suarez was Barcelona's hero as the striker scored twice – including a late winner – to secure a Champions League victory over Inter at Camp Nou, with Lionel Messi impressing upon his return from injury. READ HERE

09:00 hrs IST: The good news is that it isn't raining at the ground right now. It is overcast though.

DID YOU KNOW? Mayank Agarwal is now the seventh India player to hit 50-plus in his maiden innings in both home and away Tests. He scored 76 on his Test debut at the MCG in 2018 and 84* in the ongoing Test.

STAT ATTACK - Rohit Sharma became the fourth India batsman to score a century in his maiden innings as an opener in Tests. The ones to do so before him are Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and Prithvi Shaw.

08:23 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to Outlook's live coverage of the Day 2 of the opening Test between India and South Africa.

While South Africa bowlers did trouble the India openers on a few occasions in the first session, they seemed toothless in the second session where Rohit and Agarwal scored at a brisk rate.

Rohit, who got to his fifty before lunch, shifted gears and was particularly harsh on the spinners.

He hammered off-spinner Dane Piedt for successive sixes over deep midwicket to get into the nineties before completing his fourth Test century with a single off debutant Senuran Muthusamy.

The entire dressing room, including skipper Virat Kohli, stood up to laud Rohit's feat.

Agarwal too looked assured at the crease and played his shots.

Early into the afternoon session, he brought up his fifty with a six over extra cover off Keshav Maharaj.

Clouds gathered over the stadium towards the end of the second session and thunderstorms forced the umpires to take the tea break eight minutes before scheduled time. No play was possible in the final session, giving Faf du Plessis and Co some respite.