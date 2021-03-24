India Vs Oman, Live Streaming, FIFA Football Friendly, Dubai: When And Where To Watch The Match – Team Details

India will be without their skipper Sunil Chhetri but coach Igor Stimac will now settle for anything less than a fearless football by the Blue Tigers against a more fancied Oman in its first international match in more than a year in Dubai on Thursday. (More Football News)

India is set to field a side with an average age of just over 24 and is raring to go in its first international match after November 2019. The players are coming off a well-contested Indian Super League.

Head coach Igor Stimac said he has told the players to play free and fearless football as he was not expecting much from these two matches.

"We wanted to give them the experience of playing stronger teams, that will give them more confidence and fearlessness in future. I have told them there should not be any pressure on them," Stimac said ahead of the match.

Head coach Igor Stimac has named a 27-member squad that is currently training in Dubai, with the team having arrived in the city on March 15, 2021.

All About India vs Oman match

Match India vs Oman Friendly

Date: March 25, 2021

Venue: Maktoom Bin Rashid Stadium in Dubai

Telecast and live streaming

The match will be broadcast live in India on Eurosport.

India squad and Likely XI

India's likely XI: Gurpreet (GK); Ashutosh, Subhasish, Jhingan, Adil; Rowllin, Thapa, Colaco, Chhangte, Ashique, Pandita

Coach: Igor Stimac

Indian Squad: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Subhashish Roy Chowdhury, Dheeraj Singh, Ashutosh Mehta, Akash Mishra, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Chinglensana Singh, Adil Khan, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mashoor Shereef, Rowllin Borges, Lalengmawia, Jeakson Singh, Raynier Fernandes, Anirudh Thapa, Bipin Singh, Yasir Mohammad, Suresh Singh, Halicharan Narzary, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Ashique Kuruniyan, Manvir Singh, Ishan Pandita, Hitesh Sharma, Liston Colaco.

Oman squad and likely XI

Oman's Likely XI: Faiz Al Rushaidi (GK); Saad Suhail, Khalid Al Buraiki, Mohammed Al Musalami, Ali Al Busaidi; Harib Al Saadi, Yaseen Al Sheyadi; Mohsin Jawhar Al Khaldi, Ahmed Mubarak 'Kano', Moataz Saleh Rabbo; Abdul Aziz Al Muqbali.

Coach: Branko Ivankovic

Oman Team: Faiz Al Rushaidi, Ibrahim Al Mukhaini, Mazin Al Kasbi,Mohammed Al Musalami, Ali Al Busaidi, Khalid Al Buraiki, Saad Al Mukhaini 'Suhail', Abdulaziz Al Ghailani, Nadir Awadh, Mohammed Faraj Al Rawahi, Imran Al Hadi, Ahmed Al Kaabi, Moataz Saleh Rabbo, Al Mundhir Al Alawi, Salaah Al Yahyaei, Mohamed Khasib Al Hosni, Yaseen Al Sheyadi, Harib Al Saadi, Raed Ibrahim Saleh, Mohsin Jawhar Al Khaldi, Ahmed Mubarak 'Kano', Mohammed Al Ghafri, Arshad Al Alawi, Mohsin Al Ghassani, Abdul Aziz Al Muqbali, Mohammed Al Ghassani

