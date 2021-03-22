India Vs England, ODI Series: Keen Contest On The Cards - Statistical Preview

The first One Day International of the three-match series between India and England will be played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Tuesday (March 23). This day/night encounter will be the 101st match between the two teams in ODI cricket and 49th in India. (More Cricket News)

Here's our statistical preview:

- India have an edge over England in one-day internationals. They have won 53 out of 100 played against England who have won 43. Three matches ended without a result while two matches ended in a tie. They have won 31, lost 16 and tied one in 48 matches played against England at home.

- The men in blue, have a good record against England in day/night matches. They have won 21, lost 11, tied one and abandoned one in 34 matches played against England under the lights.

- In the last five encounters played between the two teams, England achieved victories in four matches while India have won only once.

- England have won only one bilateral series in India in nine attempts, back in 1984-85. England led by David Gower won the five-match series 4-1.

- India beat England by 3 wickets with 11 balls remaining in the only one-day international match played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on January 15, 2017.

- England defeated India by 31 runs when two teams met last time in one-day international match at Birmingham on June 30, 2019.

FOR THE RECORD:

** Both India and England come into this series on the back of 2-1 one-day international series defeats at the hands of Australia.

** Since 2010, India have lost only three bilateral one-day international series at home. They had suffered defeats to Pakistan in 2012, South Africa in 2015 and more recently to Australia in 2019.

HIGHEST INNINGS TOTALS:

India: 387-5 in 50 overs at Rajkot 14-11-2008

England: 366-8 in 50 overs at Cuttack 19 -01-2017

LOWEST INNINGS TOTALS:

India: 132-3 in 60 overs at Lord's 07-06-1975

England: 125 in 37 overs at Jaipur 15-10-2006

HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES:

India: 150 Yuvraj Singh at Cuttack 19 -01-2017

England: 158 Andrew Strauss at Bangalore 27-02-2011

BEST BOWLING PERFORMANCES:

India: 6-23 Ashish Nehra at Durban 26-02-2003

England: 5-26 Ronnie Irani at The Oval 09-07-2002

