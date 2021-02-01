India Vs England Cricket Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND-ENG Test, ODI, T20I Matches - Schedule, Squads, TV Channels

A bouyant India will host England in a complete tour featuring four Tests, five T20Is and three ODIs in February and March. England, after winning a two-match Test series 2-0 in Sri Lanka, are already in India and have been camping with their Indian counterparts in Chennai. (More Cricket News)

India sure start as favourites in three formats irrespective of their ICC rankings. By the way, India are ranked second, second and third in Test, ODI and T20I respectively, while England are placed fourth, first and first in that order.

But the Test series for the Anthony de Mello Trophy is the crème de la crème of the tour with both sides still in contention for the final of the ICC World Test Championship to be held at Lord's later in the year, probably in June.

For the record, India and England have played each other 122 times in Test cricket with England leading the head-to-head record 47-26. There were 49 drawn matches too. In the last five matches, all in England, England have won four with India's lone win coming at Trent Bridge. In fact, India had blanked England 4-0 in their last home series in 2016-17.

In India, the record however favours the hosts. India have won 19 and lost 13 of the 60 matches played so far against England. There were 28 drawn matches too.

India have played England 100 times in ODIs, winning 53 and losing 42. There were two tied and three no result matches. But India have lost four of the last five matches, including their World Cup fixture in 2019. At home, India lead the head-to-head record 31-16, with one tie in 48 meetings. But the last meeting, at Eden Gardens, was won by England. For the record, in the last 30 matches, India have lost only six times, with one tied match in between in 2011 in

Bengaluru.

The honours are even in T20Is with seven wins each. No ties, no draws. In the last meeting, India beat England by seven wickets in Bristol.

Tour schedule and telecast details:

Test matches

1st Test: February 5-9 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai – 9.30 AM IST/4:00 AM GMT

2nd Test: February 13-17 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai – 9.30 AM IST/4:00 AM GMT

3rd Test: February 24-28 at Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad – 2.30 PM IST/9:00 AM GMT (Day-Night)

4th Test: March 4-8 at Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad – 9.30 AM IST/4:00 AM GMT

T20I matches

1st T20I: March 12 at Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad - 7:00 PM/1:30 PM GMT

2nd T20I: March 14 at Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad - 7:00 PM/1:30 PM GMT

3rd T20I: March 16 at Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad - 7:00 PM/1:30 PM GMT

4th T20I: March 18 at Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad - 7:00 PM/1:30 PM GMT

5th T20I: March 20 at Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad - 7:00 PM/1:30 PM GMT

ODI matches

1st ODI: March 23 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune - 1:30 PM IST/8:00 AM GMT

2md ODI: March 26 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune - 1:30 PM IST/8:00 AM GMT

1st ODI: March 28 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune - 1:30 PM IST/8:00 AM GMT

How to watch in India:

TV Channels: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Besides English and Hindi, Star Sports is expected to provide coverage in regional languages like Kannada, Tamil and Telugu.

How to watch in the UK:

Still undecided. But Channel 4 has emerged as the front-runner to grab the TV rights. watch this space for more details.

Squads

Tests

India (for first two matches): Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shubhman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Mayank Agarwal, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar and Axar Patel.

England (for first two matches): Joe Root (captain), Jofra Archer, Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes.

Reserves: James Bracey, Mason Crane, Saqib Mahmood, Matt Parkinson, Ollie Robinson, Amar Virdi.

T20Is: Watch this space for more details

ODIs: Watch this space for more details

