India Vs England, 1st T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND-ENG 1st T20I Match - Squads, TV Channels

India hammered England by an innings and 25 runs on day three of the fourth and final match of the series at the Narendra Modi Stadium to secure a 3-1 victory. (More Cricket News)

The brilliant Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin took five wickets apiece to bowl England out for only 135 in their second innings and secure a place in the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand.

Now the same venue will get ready to host five-match T20 series starting March 12.

India started as favourites against England and a comeback Test series win will surely boost the teams’ morale.

England are the number 1 side in T20 while India are third.

India will go into the series with many new faces. Young wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan, along with Suryakumar Yadav and Rahul Tewatia have been named in India's 19-man squad for the five-match T20 series.

Yadav, has been consistent performer for Mumbai in domestic cricket as well for Mumbai Indians in the IPL, while Kishan, who also plays for Mumbai Indians, has been in red-hot form in the white-ball cricket and has been rewarded.

Tewatia, who plays for Rajasthan Royals and Haryana, has also been named in the squad. Tewatia had smashed West Indian Sheldon Cottrell for five sixes in an over in the IPL last year.



Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav and Munish Pandey have been dropped while pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been rested.

The T20 series, comprising 5 matches, will be played in Ahmedabad from March 12.

England on the other hand named Liam Livingstone in a 16-man squad while excluding Test captain Joe Root and Alex Hales.

His selection comes after an impressive Big Bash tournament in Australia.

Eoin Morgan will lead the side giving England further opportunities to prepare ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup, which takes place in India during October and November.

T20I schedule and telecast details:

1st T20I: March 12 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad - 7:00 PM/1:30 PM GMT

2nd T20I: March 14 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad - 7:00 PM/1:30 PM GMT

3rd T20I: March 16 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad - 7:00 PM/1:30 PM GMT

4th T20I: March 18 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad - 7:00 PM/1:30 PM GMT

5th T20I: March 20 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad - 7:00 PM/1:30 PM GMT

How to watch in India:

TV Channels: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Besides English and Hindi, Star Sports is expected to provide coverage in regional languages like Kannada, Tamil and Telugu.

How to watch in the UK:

Channel 4 has been given rights to telecast the England's tour of India, making this a rare free-to-air return for cricket in the UK.

SQUADS:

India's T20I squad:

Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur.

England T20 squad:

Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

Reserves: Jake Ball, Matt Parkinson.

