India Vs England, 1st ODI: Shreyas Iyer Injures Left Shoulder While Fielding Ahead Of IPL

India batsman Shreyas Iyer was taken off the field after he injured his left shoulder while fielding in the first ODI against England here on Tuesday.



The incident happened in the eighth over of the England innings when Shreyas dived on a drive hit by Jonny Bairstow off pacer Shardul Thakur.



Shreyas looked in pain and walked off the field while holding his shoulder, raising concerns over his fitness ahead of the IPL beginning April 9. He captains Delhi Capitals in the premier T20 event.



An update from the BCCI is that Iyer has sprained his shoulder, while Rohit who was hit on right elbow will also not take to the field.

"Shreyas Iyer subluxated his left shoulder in the 8th over while fielding. He has been taken for further scans and won't take any further part in the game. Rohit Sharma was hit on the right elbow while batting and felt some pain later. He won't take the field," BCCI tweeted. The Mumbaikar had perished cheaply while batting.

Earlier, after Shikhar Dhawan (98) and Virat Kohli (56 off 60) shared 105 runs for the second wicket, Krunal (58 not out off 31) and K L Rahul (62 not out off 43) sent England on a leather hunt with their unbeaten 112-run stand off 57 balls.

INJURY TO BILLINGS, MORGAN



Sam Billings went off the field after hurting his shoulder while trying to save a boundary.



There was another injury scare for England when skipper Eoin Morgan was hit on his finger.



ECB in its update said both batsmen should be able to bat.

