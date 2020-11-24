India Vs Australia: Watch Aussies Practice Ahead Of Friday's Tour Opening ODI In Sydney

November 24, 2020
Corona
The action begins with an ODI on November 27 and the Tests, including a Day-Night encounter, will start from December 17

Outlook Web Bureau 24 November 2020
Aussies hit the nets in Sydney
2020-11-24T15:43:26+05:30

With fans itching for the live action to start, Indian and Australia cricket squads are making full use of the Sydney cricket ground facilities to get ready for full series comprising three ODIs, as many T20 Internationals and four Tests. (More Cricket News)

After rains, Australia were first to hit the nets ahead of their Friday's series opener against India at SCG.

The action begins with the ODIs on November 27 and the Tests will start from December 17. The four-Test series will include a Day-Night encounter.

READ: India Vs Australia Full Schedule

Aussie main strike bowler Mitchell Starc bowled at full tilt to Cameron Green, who is hoping to find a spot in the Test team.

After the limited-overs leg, India are also slated to play two practice matches -- Australia A vs India A at Sydney's Drummoyne Oval on December 6 and Australia A vs India from December 11 to 13 at SCG. The first practice match coincides with the second T20I match, to be played at SCG.

The Test series, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, starts with the Adelaide Day-Night fixture on December 17.

Tour Of Australia: Sachin Tendulkar Spells Out Plan To Counter Steve Smith Threat

Mitchell Starc Cameron Green Sydney Cricket Cricket Australia India's Tour Of Australia India vs Australia Cricket Video India national cricket team Australia national cricket team Sports

