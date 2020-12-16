India Vs Australia: No Place for Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, India Prefer Prithvi Shaw, Wriddhiman Saha

December 16, 2020
Corona
Virat Kohli, during the pre-match press conference, made it clear that both Shubman Gill and KL Rahul are not in his scheme of things as of now

PTI 16 December 2020
Prithvi Shaw and Wriddhiman Saha have made it to the India's playing XI for 1st Test match starting Thursday.
File Photo
India on Wednesday preferred Prithvi Shaw over an in-form Shubman Gill to partner Mayank Agarwal in the series-opening pink-ball Test against Australia as the visitors announced their playing eleven. Tour Schedule | Photo Gallery | News

Shaw has been in poor form and his technique has also been questioned but skipper Virat Kohli, during the pre-match press conference, made it clear that both Shubman Gill and KL Rahul are not in his scheme of things as of now.

Also, veteran Wriddhiman Saha has been selected over Rishabh Pant, who scored a hundred in the pink ball practice game. Saha had scored a gutsy 50 that got more credence than Pant's 100 against slow bowlers.
The four-Test series begin Thursday with a day/night contest.

Playing XI: Virat Kohli (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin.

