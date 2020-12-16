India Vs Australia: No Place for Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, India Prefer Prithvi Shaw, Wriddhiman Saha

India on Wednesday preferred Prithvi Shaw over an in-form Shubman Gill to partner Mayank Agarwal in the series-opening pink-ball Test against Australia as the visitors announced their playing eleven. Tour Schedule | Photo Gallery | News



Shaw has been in poor form and his technique has also been questioned but skipper Virat Kohli, during the pre-match press conference, made it clear that both Shubman Gill and KL Rahul are not in his scheme of things as of now.

UPDATEðÂÂÂÂ¨: Here’s #TeamIndia’s playing XI for the first Border-Gavaskar Test against Australia starting tomorrow in Adelaide. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/WbVRWrhqwi — BCCI (@BCCI) December 16, 2020

Also, veteran Wriddhiman Saha has been selected over Rishabh Pant, who scored a hundred in the pink ball practice game. Saha had scored a gutsy 50 that got more credence than Pant's 100 against slow bowlers.

The four-Test series begin Thursday with a day/night contest.

Playing XI: Virat Kohli (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin.

