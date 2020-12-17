December 17, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  India Vs Australia: Hosts Aussie Restrict India, Watch All Wickets On Day 1

India Vs Australia: Hosts Aussie Restrict India, Watch All Wickets On Day 1

From a comfortable 188 for 3, India slumped to 206 for 6

Outlook Web Bureau 17 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
India Vs Australia: Hosts Aussie Restrict India, Watch All Wickets On Day 1
Highlights of all the wickets that fell on Day 1 in Adelaide.
Twitter (@cricketcomau)
India Vs Australia: Hosts Aussie Restrict India, Watch All Wickets On Day 1
outlookindia.com
2020-12-17T19:56:02+05:30

India ended the opening day at 233 for 6 against Australia in the first Day/Night Test here on Thursday.

From a comfortable 188 for 3, India slumped to 206 for 6 as Rahane and Hanuma Vihari (16) found the pace and swing generated by the pink ball under lights too hot to handle.

Ravichandran Ashwin (15 batting) and Wriddhiman saha  (9 batting) saw off the final few overs and also got a few runs.

In conditions, which can't exactly be called batting friendly, India were doing well  with a 88-run partnership between Kohli and Rahane (42 off 91 balls) during the final session. But fortunes tilted once Kohli was back in the pavilion.

Rahane was soon snapped with the second new ball by Mitchell Starc (2/49), easily the best bowler in action.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

India Vs Australia: Nathan Lyon Says Virat Kohli's Run Out Was Massive Momentum-Shifting Moment

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Adelaide, Australia India's Tour Of Australia India vs Australia India national cricket team Sports Australia national cricket team Cricket Day-Night Test ICC World Test Championship Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos