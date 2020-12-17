India Vs Australia: Hosts Aussie Restrict India, Watch All Wickets On Day 1

India ended the opening day at 233 for 6 against Australia in the first Day/Night Test here on Thursday.



From a comfortable 188 for 3, India slumped to 206 for 6 as Rahane and Hanuma Vihari (16) found the pace and swing generated by the pink ball under lights too hot to handle.



Ravichandran Ashwin (15 batting) and Wriddhiman saha (9 batting) saw off the final few overs and also got a few runs.

Watch all the Indian wickets to fall on day one of the Vodafone Test Series including Virat Kohli's crucial run out on 74 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/UhKTRxMS3D — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 17, 2020

In conditions, which can't exactly be called batting friendly, India were doing well with a 88-run partnership between Kohli and Rahane (42 off 91 balls) during the final session. But fortunes tilted once Kohli was back in the pavilion.



Rahane was soon snapped with the second new ball by Mitchell Starc (2/49), easily the best bowler in action.





