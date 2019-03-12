This has all the makings of a great match. India took a 2-0 lead, then the Aussies hit back to level the five-match series 2-2.

En route to the series finale, both the teams have played some brilliant games. But India will rue the lost chances in Mohali, where they amassed 358/9 only to lose by four wickets.

The winner-take-all contest will also be the Indian team's last in the 50-over format before the World Cup, making it the players' final chance to make an impression. If we may, this is the final audition.

All You Need To Know About The Match

Date: March 13 (Wednesday)

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

TV Guide: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar

Likely XIs

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Aaron Finch (c), Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Jhye Richardson, Adam Zampa