﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  India Vs Australia, 5th ODI: Preview, Likely XIs, Live Streaming, Live Telecast, Date, Time And Venue

India Vs Australia, 5th ODI: Preview, Likely XIs, Live Streaming, Live Telecast, Date, Time And Venue

When and where to watch the winner-take-all India-Australia ODI match, which will also be India's last 50 over outing in before the 2019 World Cup

Outlook Web Bureau 12 March 2019
India Vs Australia, 5th ODI: Preview, Likely XIs, Live Streaming, Live Telecast, Date, Time And Venue
AP Photo
India Vs Australia, 5th ODI: Preview, Likely XIs, Live Streaming, Live Telecast, Date, Time And Venue
outlookindia.com
2019-03-12T13:46:00+0530
Also Read

This has all the makings of a great match. India took a 2-0 lead, then the Aussies hit back to level the five-match series 2-2.

En route to the series finale, both the teams have played some brilliant games. But India will rue the lost chances in Mohali, where they amassed 358/9 only to lose by four wickets.

The winner-take-all contest will also be the Indian team's last in the 50-over format before the World Cup, making it the players' final chance to make an impression. If we may, this is the final audition.

Read Preview HERE

All You Need To Know About The Match

Date: March 13 (Wednesday)
Time: 1:30 PM IST
Venue: Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
TV Guide: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming: Hotstar

Likely XIs

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Aaron Finch (c), Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Jhye Richardson, Adam Zampa

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Virat Kohli Aaron Finch Rishabh Pant Glenn Maxwell Delhi Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : People Divided Between 'Modi Bhakts' And Those Who Don't Support PM: Arvind Kejriwal
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters