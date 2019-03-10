WATCH: Minutes After Hitting Six, Jasprit Bumrah Produces Lethal Yorker To Dismiss Shaun Marsh

Minutes after hitting his maiden international six, Jasprit Bumrah returned to rock Australia with the ball in the fourth ODI on Sunday at Mohali.

Defending 358/9, India got off to a brilliant start with Bhuvneshwar Kumar getting rid of Aussie captain Aaron Finch in the very first over. Then, Bumrah joined the fun by dismissing Shaun Marsh with a perfect yorker in the fourth over.

It wasn't as sensational as the one he produced during the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground last year, but good enough to dismantle the wickets.

Watch it here:

Bumrah bold pic.twitter.com/FwyD6jUBtJ — dhoni rohit fan (@dhonirohitfan1) March 10, 2019

During the Indian innings, Bumrah finished the Indian innings in the fourth ODI against Australia at Mohali with a mighty hit over long-on off the bowling of Pat Cummins.

The unexpected six triggered wild celebrations in the Indian camp with skipper Virat Kohli leading the chorus. Watch it here:



Batting first, India set a massive 359-run target for Australia. India lead the five-match series 2-1.