Outlook Web Bureau 25 February 2019
How good is Jasprit Bumrah? That's the question everyone was asking after the first Twenty20 International match between India and Australia at Vizag on Sunday.

Hailed as one of the smartest bowlers around, Bumrah was at his best, producing bowling figures of 4-0-16-3. Two of those three wickets came in his last over, in the 19th over of the match.

Australia were very well placed to finish it off with 16 runs needing from 12. But the right-arm pacer made sure that it gets drag to the last ball of the match. Yes, thanks to Umesh Yadav too.

In that brilliant penultimate over, Burmah conceded just two runs while taking the wickets of Peter Handscomb, caught by MS Dhoni and Nathan Coulter-Nile, bowled by an unplayable yorker.

That yorker against Coulter-Nile reminded the one he used to deceive Shaun Marsh during the Boxing Day Test in December. The yorkers are different, in every aspect, but the result was the same – making a mockery of the batsman.

Relive that 19th over here, courtesy BCCI:

The second and final T20I will be played at Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Bumrah will be a crucial cog in the Indian team in the upcoming World Cup this summer.

