Shami started his spell with two maiden overs but conceded 26 runs in the death overs to finish with figures of 10-2-44-2

Outlook Web Bureau 02 March 2019
Screengrab: Twitter
2019-03-02T20:55:31+0530
Mohammed Shami played a pivotal role in restricting Australia to a paltry 236/7 in the first ODI match at Hyderabad on Saturday. The right-arm pacer took two wickets for 44 in his spell which also included two maiden overs.

In a space of seven deliveries, Shami produced two brilliant deliveries to clean bowl both Ashton Turner (21 off 23) and dangerous Glenn Maxwell (40 off 51).

First, the 28-year-old clean bowled debutant Turner with a slower delivery off the fifth ball of 38th over. In his next over, Shami frustrated Maxwell with four dot balls, then produced an incisive delivery to send wickets flying. That happened off the fifth ball of the over.

Shami started his spell with two maiden overs, and figures read 7-2-18-2. But conceded 26 runs in the death overs. But he still finished with figures of 10-2-44-2.

