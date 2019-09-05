﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  India v South Africa: JJ Smuts Withdrawn From Proteas' T20 Squad; George Linde Named As Replacement

India v South Africa: JJ Smuts Withdrawn From Proteas' T20 Squad; George Linde Named As Replacement

All-rounder George Linde, who is currently playing in India in the unofficial ODI series against India A, was drafted in after JJ Smuts was withdrawn from South Africa's T20 squad for "failing to meet the required fitness standards".

Outlook Web Bureau 05 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
India v South Africa: JJ Smuts Withdrawn From Proteas' T20 Squad; George Linde Named As Replacement
George Linde has played 75 T20s so far and has scored 611 runs at a strike rate of 139.81. He has also taken 77 wickets.
Twitter
India v South Africa: JJ Smuts Withdrawn From Proteas' T20 Squad; George Linde Named As Replacement
outlookindia.com
2019-09-05T14:02:36+0530

All-rounder George Linde was on Thursday (September 5) named as replacement for all-rounder JJ Smuts in South Africa's squad for the three-match T20 International series against India, starting September 15. (CRICKET NEWS

Linde, who is currently playing in India in the unofficial ODI series against India A, was drafted in after Smuts was pulled out of the squad for "failing to meet the required fitness standards", a Cricket South Africa (CSA) release said.

ALSO READ: South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada Counting On Past Experience To Thrive In India

The 27-year-old from Cape Town scored a quickfire unbeaten 52 in the second game of the five-match series, and has snapped three wickets in as many matches so far.

ALSO READ: MS Dhoni Not In India Squad For South Africa T20s; Hardik Pandya Returns

Linde, who was part of the 15-member spin camp that practised in Bengaluru last month, has played 75 T20 matches so far, scoring 611 runs at a strike rate of 139.81. He also snapped 77 wickets at a strike rate of 19.3.

ALSO READ: Heinrich Klaasen Replaces Rudi Second In SA's Test Squad For India Series

The rest of the squad is expected to depart for India on Friday.

South Africa will start their India tour with a three-match T20I series, starting with the first one in Dharamsala on September 15.

Squad

Quinton de Kock (c), Rassie van der Dussen (vc), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde

(PTI)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau JJ Smuts Johannesburg South Africa Tour Of India 2019 Cricket South Africa South Africa national cricket team Cricket Sports
Next Story : Fiery Speeches In JNU Ahead Of Students Union Poll
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters