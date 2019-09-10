﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  'India Threatened To Boycott Sri Lanka Players From IPL If They Didn’t Pull Out Of Pakistan Tour'

'India Threatened To Boycott Sri Lanka Players From IPL If They Didn’t Pull Out Of Pakistan Tour'

Ten Sri Lanka players have withdrawn from the forthcoming tour of Pakistan amid security concerns. Fawad Chaudhry, a Pakistan Minister, has claimed that it was India who asked Lankan players to do so.

Outlook Web Bureau 10 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
'India Threatened To Boycott Sri Lanka Players From IPL If They Didn’t Pull Out Of Pakistan Tour'
Sri Lanka Cricket held a meeting to discuss security concerns ahead of the tour of Pakistan and several players like Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal have decided not to travel.
AP
'India Threatened To Boycott Sri Lanka Players From IPL If They Didn’t Pull Out Of Pakistan Tour'
outlookindia.com
2019-09-10T16:15:41+0530

A Pakistan Minister on Tuesday made an outrageous claim after 10 Sri Lankan players decided to opt out of an upcoming Pakistan tour.

Science and Technology Minister Fawad Hussain Chaudhry said India has threatened the players from the island nation against participating in the upcoming series against the Men in Green. (CRICKET NEWS

He even claimed that India could have used threats that the Sri Lankan players would lose their IPL contracts if they travelled to Pakistan.

"Informed sports commentators told me that India threatened SL players that they will be ousted from IPL if they don't refuse Pak visit, this is really cheap tactic, jingoism from sports to space is something we must condemn, really cheap on the part of Indian sports authorities," Chaudhry tweeted.

Sri Lanka's top players, including T20I skipper Lasith Malinga, and former captains Angelo Mathews besides Dinesh Chandimal, Suranga Lakmal, Dimuth Karunaratne, Thisara Perera, Akila Dhananjaya, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Perera and Niroshan Dickwella, have opted out of the tour starting September 27, following a security briefing with the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board.

Sri Lanka are slated to play three ODIs in Karachi on September 27, 29 and October 3, and as many T20Is in Lahore on October 5, 7 and 9 during the tour, before returning in December for the Test series that will be a part of the World Test Championship.

(IANS) 

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Fawad Chaudhry Angelo Mathews Lasith Malinga Dimuth Karunaratne Thisara Perera Dhananjaya de Silva Kusal Perera Niroshan Dickwella New Delhi Sri Lanka national cricket team Pakistan India Cricket - IPL Sri Lanka tour of Pakistan Cricket Sports
Next Story : Revolt Ties Up With GoMechanic To Offer Service Support
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters