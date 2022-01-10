Advertisement
Monday, Jan 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

India Open 2022: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth Eye Winning Starts Amid COVID-19 Surge

The India Open badminton returns in 2022 after being cancelled twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country. B Sai Praneeth and doubles player Dhruv Rawat have pulled out after testing positive.

India Open 2022: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth Eye Winning Starts Amid COVID-19 Surge
Kidambi Srikanth and PV Sindhu will be top attractions in the India Open 2022 which starts on Tuesday. | File photo

Trending

India Open 2022: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth Eye Winning Starts Amid COVID-19 Surge
outlookindia.com
2022-01-10T13:22:10+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 10 Jan 2022, Updated: 10 Jan 2022 1:22 pm

Star Indian shuttlers P V Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth will look to carry the momentum from last season and make winning starts to the new year when they begin their campaign at the India Open 2022, which returns after being cancelled twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (More Badminton News)

A lot of ranking points will be up for grabs at the USD 400,000 Super 500 tournament which is being held in the looming shadows of a raging third wave of the pandemic in the country with cases rising at a rapid speed, fuelled by the new Omicorn variant.

B Sai Praneeth and doubles player Dhruv Rawat have already pulled out after testing positive in the pre-departure testing. A few other Indians are awaiting results of their RT-PCR tests after turning positive the first time and might also miss out in case of positive result again.

The actual picture regarding the list of players competing will only emerge after the manager’s meeting later in the day. The spectre of COVID, however, hasn’t stopped the top Indian and foreign players to descend to the national capital.

Besides Sindhu and Srikanth, many top players such as newly-crowned world champion Loh Kean Yew, three-time world champion Indonesian duo of Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan, top Malaysians Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi will also be in action at the event which will take place behind closed doors at the Indira Gandhi stadium here.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Among Indians, all eyes will be on two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu and world championships silver and bronze medallists Srikanth and Lakshya Sen, respectively, to deliver the goods at the country's flagship event.

Sindhu embarked on a consistent run last season as she claimed a second Olympic medal and also secured a silver at World Tour Final besides making the final at the Swiss Open and few semifinals finishes but a title eluded her.

The 26-year-old from Hyderabad, whose last title was the 2019 world championships, will be itching to regain the India Open title which she had first captured five years back in 2017. Sindhu will begin her campaign against compatriot Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli, while Russian fifth seed Evgeniya Kosetskaya could be her opponent in the last-8 stage.

Two-time champion Saina Nehwal, Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan and Singapore's up and coming Jia Min Yeo are the other top shuttlers in women's singles.

London Olympics bronze medallist and fourth seed Nehwal, who endured a tough year plagued with multiple injuries, is likely to square off against seventh seed Iris Wang of USA in the quarterfinals and second seed Ongbamrungphan in the semifinals.

In men's singles, Srikanth will begin his campaign against compatriot Siril Verma and might clash with Singapore's Loh Kean Yew in the semifinals in a rematch of their world championships final after being drawn in the same half.

The in-form Sen will start his campaign against Adham Elgamal of Egypt and could face compatriot and world championships quarter-finalist HS Prannoy in the quarterfinals.

Prannoy, who is making a comeback after battling post-COVID after-effects, is set to kickstart his challenge against Spaniard Pablo Abian. Sixth seed Sameer Verma, who had suffered a calf muscle injury in Denmark, will also look to go deep into the draw after starting his campaign against his elder brother Sourabh.

The tournament has lost some sheen with the withdrawals of players from France, Russia and Canada and England, who pulled out after doubles specialist Sean Vendy and coach Nathan Robertson tested positive before departing for Delhi on Friday.

As part of its COVID-19 protocols, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) has made it mandatory for all the players as well as the tournament, match officials, BWF and BAI officials, support staff, vendors and others involved going through mandatory COVID testing each day outside the stadium before being allowed entry inside the venue. 

Tags

PTI Srikanth Kidambi P.V. Sindhu B Sai Praneeth Saina Nehwal New Delhi Badminton India Open Badminton Badminton Association of India Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

NZ Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Tom Latham, Trent Boult Star As New Zealand Dominate Against Bangladesh

NZ Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Tom Latham, Trent Boult Star As New Zealand Dominate Against Bangladesh

Australian Open 2022 Qualifiers: Prajnesh Gunneswaran Knocks Out 3rd-Seed Daniel Elahi Galana

Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic Has Visa Reinstated By Judge But Doubts Loom Over AUS Open Participation

FA Cup 2021-22: Lewis Grabban Scores Late Winner As Nottingham Forest Knock Out Arsenal

Ashleigh Barty Pulls Out Of Sydney Tennis Classic To Concentrate On Australian Open 2022

Novak Djokovic’s Parents Join Protest Rally In Belgrade As Court Hearing Starts In Melbourne

Novak Djokovic Reportedly Arrested After Winning Court Battle In Australia Over Visa Cancellation

Serie A 2021-22: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Matches Cristiano Ronaldo As AC Milan Beat Venezia

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A New Wave For A New Age

A New Wave For A New Age

Capturing The Skies

Capturing The Skies

AUS Vs ENG, 4th Ashes Test: England Cling On For A Draw In Dramatic Finish

AUS Vs ENG, 4th Ashes Test: England Cling On For A Draw In Dramatic Finish

Let it Snow, Let it Snow, Let it Snow

Let it Snow, Let it Snow, Let it Snow

Advertisement

More from Sports

Ligue 1 2021-22: Lionel Messi-Less Paris Saint-Germain Grab Late Equaliser Against Lyon

Ligue 1 2021-22: Lionel Messi-Less Paris Saint-Germain Grab Late Equaliser Against Lyon

ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters End Hyderabad FC's Unbeaten Run To Go Top Of Table

ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters End Hyderabad FC's Unbeaten Run To Go Top Of Table

NZ Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Trent Boult's 5/43 Blows Away Bangladesh For 126, New Zealand Take 395-Run Lead - Highlights

NZ Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Trent Boult's 5/43 Blows Away Bangladesh For 126, New Zealand Take 395-Run Lead - Highlights

India Open 2022: Sai Praneeth, Dhruv Rawat Test COVID Positive; Pull Out Of Tournament

India Open 2022: Sai Praneeth, Dhruv Rawat Test COVID Positive; Pull Out Of Tournament

Read More from Outlook

Why Amazon Wants The Indian Government By Its Side To Win The Cloud War

Why Amazon Wants The Indian Government By Its Side To Win The Cloud War

Nishant / From the increased cost of compliance to hampering innovation, tech giants are cautious about the policy around data localisation in the country

Will China Be Able To Rescue Sri Lanka Out Of Its Debt-Crisis?

Will China Be Able To Rescue Sri Lanka Out Of Its Debt-Crisis?

Seema Guha / Colombo is also turning to New Delhi for help at this critical juncture. It is negotiating a $1.9 billion economic aid package, but it has not yet been finalised.

Novak Djokovic Arrested After Winning Court Battle In Australia Over Visa Cancellation

Novak Djokovic Arrested After Winning Court Battle In Australia Over Visa Cancellation

Koushik Paul / For insufficient coronavirus documents, world No.1 Djokovic had his visa revoked on his arrival in Melbourne and has been in a detention hotel.

PM Modi To Owaisi: Jaipur's Kites With Politicians' Faces Flying High In Demand

PM Modi To Owaisi: Jaipur's Kites With Politicians' Faces Flying High In Demand

Tabeenah Anjum / Ahead of Makarsankranti, Gafoor is busy giving last-minute touches to the life-size kites with photos of politicians from across party lines on them.

Advertisement