Advertisement
Tuesday, Oct 05, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

India Hockey Teams Withdraw From 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games

Hockey India President Gyanandro Ningombam communicated the federation's decision to Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra.

India Hockey Teams Withdraw From 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games
Hockey India's move comes a day after England pulled out of the FIH Men's Junior World Cup to be held in Bhubaneswar next month. | File Photo

Trending

India Hockey Teams Withdraw From 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games
outlookindia.com
2021-10-05T19:33:23+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 05 Oct 2021, Updated: 05 Oct 2021 7:33 pm

India on Tuesday pulled out of next year's Birmingham Commonwealth Games' hockey competition, citing COVID-19 concerns and UK's discriminatory quarantine rules for travellers from the country. (More Sports News)

Hockey India President Gyanandro Ningombam communicated the federation's decision to Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra.

Hockey India reasoned that there is only a 32-day window available between Birmingham Games (July 28-August 8) and the Hangzhou Asian Games (September 10-25) and it can't risk sending its players to the UK which has been one of the worst affected countries by the coronavirus pandemic.

"You will appreciate that the Asian Games is the Continental qualification event for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games and keeping the priority of the Asian Games in mind, Hockey India can not risk any members of the Indian teams contracting COVID-19 during the Commonwealth Games," Ningombam wrote.

The UK recently refused to recognise India's COVID-19 vaccination certificates and imposed a 10-day hard quarantine on travellers from the country even if they were fully vaccinated.

From the Magazine

Future Of Education: Are Curriculum Changes Politically Motivated?

When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

What Stories Should We Share With Our Children?

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

HI's move comes a day after England pulled out of the FIH Men's Junior World Cup to be held in Bhubaneswar next month, citing a number of COVID-related concerns and taking "note" of the Indian government's mandatory 10-day quarantine protocol for all UK nationals.

India imposed reciprocal curbs on all British nationals arriving in the country after UK's restrictions.

Under India's new norms, all British nationals arriving here from the UK, irrespective of their vaccination status, will have to produce the result of the RT-PCR test done within 72 hours before travel.

They will also have to undertake two more RT-PCR tests, one on their arrival at the airport in India and the second one on Day 8 after arrival.

Tags

PTI Hockey India National Hockey Team 2022 Commonwealth Games Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

SAFF Championship: Igor Stimac Slams India Football Team For Making 'Unnecessary Mistakes'

SAFF Championship: Igor Stimac Slams India Football Team For Making 'Unnecessary Mistakes'

T20 World Cup: India And England Look Most Balancced Sides, Says Rashid Latif

Smriti Mandhana Can Be India Captain After World Cup: WV Raman

Sam Curran Picks Back Injury During CSK's IPL Game, Out Of England Squad For ICC T20 World Cup

RR Vs MI, IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Mumbai Chase Rajasthan's 90 With A Hope To Revive Playoff Chances

Lovlina Borgohain Gets Direct Entry In Indian Team For World Boxing Championships

IPL 2021, RCB Vs SRH: Top-two Chasing Royal Challengers Bangalore Eye Sunrisers Hyderabad Scalp

Ravi Ashwin Plays Down Eoin Morgan Controversy, Says 'Definitely Not A Personal Battle'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IPL 2021, Match 50: Delhi Capitals Beat Chennai Super Kings By Three Wickets

IPL 2021, Match 50: Delhi Capitals Beat Chennai Super Kings By Three Wickets

California Oil Spill Reaches Huntington Beach

California Oil Spill Reaches Huntington Beach

The Postal Memoirs

The Postal Memoirs

The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

Advertisement

More from Sports

How Much New Teams Will Pay BCCI To Join IPL? Ness Wadia Predicts Crazy Bidding War

How Much New Teams Will Pay BCCI To Join IPL? Ness Wadia Predicts Crazy Bidding War

Aishwary Tomar Smashes Shooting World Record, Wins Gold In Junior World Championships

Aishwary Tomar Smashes Shooting World Record, Wins Gold In Junior World Championships

IPL 2021 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios: Why Mumbai Indians May Not Make It

IPL 2021 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios: Why Mumbai Indians May Not Make It

Umar Akmal, Controversial Pakistan Cricketer, Leaves National Team To Explore Future In USA - Report

Umar Akmal, Controversial Pakistan Cricketer, Leaves National Team To Explore Future In USA - Report

Read More from Outlook

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

Aparna Pande / The Biden-Harris administration is serious because India is at the heart of the US response to its peer competition with China.

Lakhimpur Kheri: How Violence Broke And Why

Lakhimpur Kheri: How Violence Broke And Why

Outlook Web Desk / The incident on Sunday was not isolated but the culmination of a series of incidents. Tension brewed last week after a video of Ajay Mishra Teni warning protesters went viral.

NOSTALGIA: On Revisiting Memories

NOSTALGIA: On Revisiting Memories

Chinki Sinha / The present is unpleasant. We have a past and a yearning that serves as a deflection tactics. In the post-pandemic world, nostalgia could even be a positive thing. Write to us.

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Alka Pande / It is time for us to celebrate the iconic women in our sacred literature, Sita, Draupadi and Radha, in their various identities and vernacular manifestations.

Advertisement