Advertisement
Thursday, Sep 30, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Asian Championships: India Assured Of Maiden Table Tennis Medal, Thanks To Achanta Sharath Kamal

Sharath defeated Iranian Nima Alamiyan to open the account before getting better of Noshad, also of Iran, in his reverse singles to seal India's fate.

Asian Championships: India Assured Of Maiden Table Tennis Medal, Thanks To Achanta Sharath Kamal
India was handed a direct entry into the eight-team main draw of the ITTF-ATTU joint event. | File Photo

Trending

Asian Championships: India Assured Of Maiden Table Tennis Medal, Thanks To Achanta Sharath Kamal
outlookindia.com
2021-09-30T10:17:22+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 30 Sep 2021, Updated: 30 Sep 2021 10:17 am

Making most of China's absence, India were on Wednesday assured of their maiden medal in the Asian Table Tennis Championships after beating Iran 3-1 in the quarterfinals. (More Sports News)

India, who had made it to the Champions Division after their stellar showing in the last edition, were also handed a direct entry into the eight-team main draw of the ITTF-ATTU joint event.

Ace table tennis player Achanta Sharath Kamal led the charge in the win against Iran. Sharath, who opened the first match of the rubber, downed Nima Alamiyan 11-9, 6-11, 11-9, 11-5 to put India 1-0 up.

Though the world No. 33 began well, he dropped the next before picking up steam to roll past Alamiyan. In the next tie, G Sathiyan, ranked No. 38 in the world beat Noshad Alamiyan (world No. 74) 11-7, 11-6, 6-11, 11-6.

But in the next rubber, Harmeet Desai lost to Amir Hossein Hodaei 8-11, 7-11, 11-8, 14-12, 7-11. The fiercely-fought rubber saw fortunes fluctuating from one extreme to another but the Iranian held on to his nerves to reduce the margin.   

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

However, in his reverse singles, Sharath sealed the fate of Iran, beating Noshad 11-8, 11-8, 8-11, 11-9 to ensure India its first medal. The Indians will take on the winners of the South Korea versus Hong Kong match on Friday. 

Missing from the lineup is star Indian table tennis player Manika Batra, who decided not to attend the national camp following her match-fixing allegations against national coach Soumyadeep Roy. Sutirtha Mukherjee is leading the Indian women's charge in absence of Batra. 

Tags

PTI Sharath Kamal Manika Batra Doha Other Sports Table Tennis Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

Champions League: Benfica Hand Barcelona 3-0 Thrashing At Stadium Of Light

Champions League: Benfica Hand Barcelona 3-0 Thrashing At Stadium Of Light

Champions League: Record-Breaker Cristiano Ronaldo Wins It For Manchester United Vs Villarreal

AUS Women Vs IND Women, Live, Day 1: Australia Opt To Bowl, 6 Players Make Debuts

Fearless RCB Got The Rewards: Virat Kohli After Big IPL 2021 Win Against RR

Durand Cup 2021: FC Goa Survive Bengaluru FC Shootout To Enter Maiden Final

IPL 2021, RR Vs RCB: Clinical Royal Challengers Bangalore Thrash Rajasthan Royals

World Chess Championship: India Beat France 3-1 In Final Preliminary Round Game

Junior Athletics Championships: Taranjeet Kaur, Komal Chandrakant Jagdale Secure Double Crowns

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lionel Messi Opens PSG Account As French Giants Humble English Champions Manchester City

Lionel Messi Opens PSG Account As French Giants Humble English Champions Manchester City

Hardik Pandya Strikes Form As Mumbai Indians Beat Punjab Kings In IPL 2021

Hardik Pandya Strikes Form As Mumbai Indians Beat Punjab Kings In IPL 2021

James Bond's 'No Time Time To Die' World Premiere In Britain

James Bond's 'No Time Time To Die' World Premiere In Britain

La Palma Volcano Eruption

La Palma Volcano Eruption

Advertisement

More from Sports

T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma Says India Will Give It Their All To Emerge Victorious And 'Repeat History'

T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma Says India Will Give It Their All To Emerge Victorious And 'Repeat History'

Pele To Leave Hospital After Colon Operation: Reveals Daughter

Pele To Leave Hospital After Colon Operation: Reveals Daughter

Archery World Cup Final: Focus On India Couple, Deepika Kumari And Atanu Das - Check Draws

Archery World Cup Final: Focus On India Couple, Deepika Kumari And Atanu Das - Check Draws

India Leg Of 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games Queen's Baton Relay In January

India Leg Of 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games Queen's Baton Relay In January

Read More from Outlook

Bengal By-polls: Voting Begins, All Eyes On Mamata Banerjee's Bhawanipur Seat

Bengal By-polls: Voting Begins, All Eyes On Mamata Banerjee's Bhawanipur Seat

Outlook Web Desk / The polling for by-polls is underway in West Bengal’s three constituencies, including Bhawanipur from where the state’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting.

PM Modi's Visit To US, 'Very Sucessful': Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu

PM Modi's Visit To US, 'Very Sucessful': Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu

PTI / Prime Minister Narendra Modi's US visit followed the annual UN General Assembly address, the first in-person Quad Leaders' Summit and several bilateral meetings.

Virat Kohi Hails Fearless RCB After Big IPL 2021 Win Over RR

Virat Kohi Hails Fearless RCB After Big IPL 2021 Win Over RR

RCB rode on an all-round performance to beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets to boost their prospects of a top-two finish in the league phase.

Anand Sharma Urges Congress Chief To Take Action Over ‘Hooliganism’ At Sibal’s House

Anand Sharma Urges Congress Chief To Take Action Over ‘Hooliganism’ At Sibal’s House

Outlook Web Desk / The Congress leader Anand Sharma urged party chief Sonia Gandhi to take action over ‘hooliganism’ by party workers at Kapil Sibal’s house.

Advertisement