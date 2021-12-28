Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 28, 2021
IND Vs SA, 1st Test: Mohammed Shami Breaks Ravichandran Ashwin's Massive Record

India pacer Mohammed Shami, playing in his 55th Test match, registered figures of 5/44 in 16 overs in the South African first innings. In the process, the right-arm bowler also reached 200 Test wickets.

India's Mohammed Shami reacts after reaching 200th Test wickets during third day's play of the first Test against at Centurion Park in Pretoria, South Africa, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. | AP Photo

outlookindia.com
2021-12-28T21:23:19+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 28 Dec 2021, Updated: 28 Dec 2021 9:23 pm

Mohammed Shami on Tuesday claimed his sixth five-wicket haul in Test cricket to help India dismiss South Africa for 197 in the first innings of the first Test at SuperSport Park, Centurion. India thus took a lead of 130 runs.

Day 3 Blog | Scorecard | News

Shami, playing his 55th Test, registered figures of 5/44 in 16 overs. In the process, the right-arm pacer reached 200 Test wickets.

And he took 9896 deliveries to claim those wickets, thus breaking off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's Indian record of fewest deliveries to the mark. The off-spinner reached the mark in 10248 balls.

But legendary Kapil Dev is the quickest among Indian pacers to reach the 200-wicket mark in terms of matches played. The former India captain reached the landmark in his 50th match. Javagal Srinath is second, in 54 matches. Shami is third. Zaheer Khan and Ishant Sharma reached it in 63 matches each.

Kapil took 11066 deliveries to reach his 200th Test wicket.

This is his second fifer in the first innings after 5/112 against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground in 2015.

Shami made his Test debut in 2013 at Kolkata against West Indies.

Ashwin went wicketless in the innings from his 13 overs. All 20 wickets in the match have been claimed by the pacers. Jasprit Bumrah (2/16), Mohammed Siraj (1/45) and Shardul Thakur (2/51) were the other wicket-takers for India.

Lungi Ngidi took six wickets for 71 in India's first innings. he was supported by Kagiso Rabada (3/72) and debutant Marco Jansen (1/69).

Mohammed Shami Ravichandran Ashwin Cricket India Vs South Africa India national cricket team South Africa national cricket team Rankings & Stats Sports
