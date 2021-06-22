IND Vs NZ, WTC Final: Mohammed Shami's Kiwi Scalps, Most Runs For New Zealand In Tests And Other Records

Mohammed Shami became the 15th Indian bowler to take 25 wickets against New Zealand in Tests. He achieved this feat on the fifth day of the ICC World Championship final at Southampton Tuesday (June 22).

Day 5 Blog | Scorecard | News

Wicket-keeper Bradley-John Watling’s wicket in the first innings was his 25th in 14 innings (eight Test matches) against New Zealand.

Kane Williamson became the second-highest run-getter for New Zealand in Tests during his 49-run knock.

The skipper made 7178 runs at an average of 53.56 in 147 innings of 85 Tests to overtake Stephen Fleming, who scored 7172 runs at an average of 40.06 in 189 innings (111 Test matches).

Ross Taylor, who is currently the highest run-scorer for the Black Caps in Test cricket, scored 7517 runs at an average of 45.55 in 188 innings (108 Tests matches).

Ravichandran Ashwin became the fourth Indian bowler after Bishen Singh Bedi (57 wickets in 12 Tests), Erapalli Prasanna (55 wickets in 10 Tests) and Anil Kumble (50 wickets in 11 Tests)

to complete a half-century of wickets against New Zealand.

The off-spinner achieved this feat by dismissing New Zealand tail ender Neil Wagner, caught by Ajinkya Rahane, in the 12th innings (seventh Test match) against the Kiwis.

MOST RUNS FOR NEW ZEALAND IN TESTS

(Batsman-Tests-Innings-Runs. Avg-Highest)

1. Ross Taylor - 108 - 188 - 7517 - 45.55 - 290;

2. Kane Williamson - 85 - 147 - 7178 - 53.56 - 251;

3. Stephen Fleming - 111 - 189 - 7172 - 40.06 - 274 not out;

4. Brendon McCullum - 101 - 176 - 6453 - 38.64 - 302;

5. Martin Crowe - 77 - 131 - 5444 - 45.36 - 299.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine