Home »  Website »  Cricket »  IND Vs NZ Semi-Final, Cricket World Cup: Is India Batsman Mayank Agarwal Set For Probably The Biggest ODI Debut For Any Player

A tweak in the batting order can be expected from India considering the fragile middle-order during their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-final match against New Zealand at Old Trafford, Manchester on Tuesday, and it may result in a shock debut for a talented player

Outlook Web Bureau 08 July 2019
India's Mayank Agarwal during the nets session at Old Trafford in Manchester, England on July 8, 2019. India will play New Zealand in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-final cricket match on Tuesday.
AP Photo
On the eve of India's ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-final match against New Zealand, Mayank Agarwal was seen practicing in the nets which led to fan speculations that the 28-year-old is set for probably the biggest ODI debut for any player.

Agarwal, who replaced Vijay Shankar in the India squad for the remainder of the tournament, shared a picture from India's practice session.

"Doing what I love. Loving what I do," Agarwal tweeted.

Presumptuous fans took it for a clue to Agarwal's imminent debut.

A tweak in the batting-order is expected considering the fragile middle-order, with KL Rahul coming down the order, thus leaving a position at the top of the batting order one of the openers' positions vacant for Agarwal.

In such a scenario, veteran Dinesh Karthik is likely to lose his spot in the XI. Can India go for such a dramatic change, as hinted by celebrated commentator Sanjay Manjrekar? If Agarwal goes onto play the match, it will be remembered as one of the biggest ODI debuts for any cricketer.

Here are some fan reactions though.

Agarwal, who has played two Tests and is yet to play an ODI, was called in to replace all-rounder Shankar last week. Shankar was ruled out of the tournament after sustaining a toe injury.

