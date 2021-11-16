Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 16, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

IND Vs NZ: India Test Opener Mayank Agarwal Excited To Work With ‘Approachable’ Rahul Dravid

India opener Mayank Agarwal has been picked in the Indian team for the two-match Test series against New Zealand starting in Kanpur from November 25.

IND Vs NZ: India Test Opener Mayank Agarwal Excited To Work With ‘Approachable’ Rahul Dravid
Former captain Rahul Dravid replaced Ravi Shastri as the new head coach of the Indian cricket team. | Twitter (BCCI)

Trending

IND Vs NZ: India Test Opener Mayank Agarwal Excited To Work With ‘Approachable’ Rahul Dravid
outlookindia.com
2021-11-16T15:48:20+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 16 Nov 2021, Updated: 16 Nov 2021 3:48 pm

India batter Mayank Agarwal is keen to pick newly-appointed national team head coach Rahul Dravid’s brain once again, having had an enjoyable experience with the ‘approachable’ Karnataka stalwart in the ‘A’ side. (More Cricket News)

IND vs NZ LIVE STREAMING | IND vs NZ 1st T20 PREVIEW

Dravid, one of the greatest to have played for India, was appointed as the chief coach of the Indian team following the end of Ravi Shastri’s tenure, earlier this month.

“With Rahul Bhai, we had a very enjoyable experience with him as the India A coach and we have been in touch. I am really excited to be working with him in the Indian team as well,” Agarwal told PTI in a telephonic interaction.

Asked what aspects of the game he would discuss with Dravid, who served as the head of National Cricket Academy before taking up the top job in the Indian team, Agarwal said “There are a few points that I would want to talk to him about and he has been approachable.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

“And it is not only now, even before, when we were part of India A, we could just pick up the phone and speak to him and share what was on our mind. He is very approachable that way,” said the elegant right-hander, who has 1,052 runs from 14 Tests.

The opening batter is also looking forward to the upcoming two-Test series against New Zealand, to be held at Green Park stadium in Kanpur and the iconic Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. “I am really looking forward to (the series) and I am really excited to be part of the team against New Zealand,” the 30-year-old said.

Agarwal, who scored a staggering 441 runs in the IPL this year, also reflected on the season gone by, saying he was very happy with the way he performed for the Punjab Kings.

“I think, I was very happy with the way I have performed (in the IPL). I have really grown into the role that the team expected of me and I have been an aggressor upfront and whenever the opportunity presented; I looked to bat through the innings.

“I enjoyed the responsibility of sometimes batting through the innings (and) that is something that I have learnt and really enjoyed,” he added. Agarwal also led the Punjab Kings in the absence of regular skipper KL Rahul and the opener said the two were good friends.

“I was captain for one game and I also enjoyed that responsibility. It was unfortunate that KL (Rahul) had to miss out, because of injury. We have been great friends, we have played all our cricket together and when I made my debut, he was there with the Indian team.

“He always has words of encouragement and always supported (me) and we have really enjoyed batting together and we communicate really well in the middle,” said the right-hander. Agarwal, who made his Test debut against Australia at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, said representing India for the first time was the ‘most memorable' moment for him.

“That was very special, playing my first Test match and that too on Boxing Day at MCG,” he said, adding that he remembers a lot about that 76-run knock, which he made on his debut. Agarwal, who is currently attending the Test specialists camp at BKC, admitted that his role as an opener is challenging.

“We’ll see, an opener’s role is challenging and that is something we have prepared for throughout our career, to overcome different challenges.

“Different countries have different conditions and in Australia, there is a lot more bounce, and in New Zealand, there is swing and seam, we have worked hard on that as well and we have overcome challenges and we are winning a lot more, a lot more series abroad now,” he signed off.

Tags

PTI Mayank Agarwal Rahul Dravid KL Rahul India Cricket India national cricket team New Zealand national cricket team India vs New Zealand Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Indonesia Masters Badminton: Easy Win For PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen Stuns World No.10 Kanta Tsuneyama

Indonesia Masters Badminton: Easy Win For PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen Stuns World No.10 Kanta Tsuneyama

IND Vs NZ: New Zealand’s Tim Southee Hopes ‘Exhausting’ Bubble Life To Go Away Soon

England Cricket Racism: Adil Rashid Backs Azeem Rafiq's Allegations Against Michael Vaughan

#MeToo: WTA CEO Calls For Investigation After Chinese Tennis Player's Social Media Post

IND Vs NZ T20s: Wanted To Refresh After 12 Weeks Of Cricket, Says Trent Boult On Missing Test Series

IPL 2021: Why Sunrisers Hyderabad Dropped David Warner - Brad Haddin Explains

WTA Finals: Iga Swiatek Spoils Paula Badosa's Birthday

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Kenya Win Final Group Match Despite Their Football Body In Crisis

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Australia Beat New Zealand, Win Their 1st T20 World Cup

Australia Beat New Zealand, Win Their 1st T20 World Cup

Ramp Up

Ramp Up

First Post-pandemic Athens Marathon - In Pics

First Post-pandemic Athens Marathon - In Pics

Aces High

Aces High

Advertisement

More from Sports

IND Vs NZ 2021: India Look For 'Fresh T20 Template' In Rohit Sharma-Rahul Dravid Era

IND Vs NZ 2021: India Look For 'Fresh T20 Template' In Rohit Sharma-Rahul Dravid Era

Kane Williamson Skipping IND vs NZ T20 Series Indicates Cricket Overkill, Are Greedy Boards Ignoring Workload?

Kane Williamson Skipping IND vs NZ T20 Series Indicates Cricket Overkill, Are Greedy Boards Ignoring Workload?

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Scotland Spoil Denmark's Perfect Record In Group

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Scotland Spoil Denmark's Perfect Record In Group

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: Melbourne Cricket Ground To Host Final On November 13

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: Melbourne Cricket Ground To Host Final On November 13

Read More from Outlook

Manjamma Jogathi: A Journey From Pain To Liberation

Manjamma Jogathi: A Journey From Pain To Liberation

Thufail PT / Manjamma Jogathi is today known as Matha B Manjamma Jogathi, the transgender dancer who received Padma Shri for her contribution to art.

'The Body Knows': Reflections On Three Years Of #MeToo

'The Body Knows': Reflections On Three Years Of #MeToo

Anshika Ravi / Three years after Me Too, there is still a toxic myth we teach ourselves: If we don’t remember it, it probably did not happen.

IND Vs NZ T20s: Williamson To Skip Series, Is It Bubble Fatigue?

IND Vs NZ T20s: Williamson To Skip Series, Is It Bubble Fatigue?

Soumitra Bose / Kane Williamson will return as captain for the two-match Test series. Tim Southee will lead in the three-match T20I series.

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions - South Zone

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions - South Zone

Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai tops Outlook-ICARE's annual rankings of India’s top private MBA institutions for 2022 in South Zone. Here's the full list:

Advertisement