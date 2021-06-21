June 21, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  IND Vs NZ, ICC WTC Final: Important One-off Games Should Not Be Played In UK, Says Kevin Pietersen

IND Vs NZ, ICC WTC Final: Important One-off Games Should Not Be Played In UK, Says Kevin Pietersen

The match between India and New Zealand is staring at a stalemate with barely 140 plus overs of play out of a possible 270 held during the first three days

PTI 21 June 2021, Last Updated at 8:54 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
IND Vs NZ, ICC WTC Final: Important One-off Games Should Not Be Played In UK, Says Kevin Pietersen
India's Jasprit Bumrah, second left, gestures as he walks with members of team support staff after rain delayed start of the fourth day of the World Test Championship final cricket match between New Zealand and India, at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, England, Monday, June 21, 2021.
AP Photo/Ian Walton
IND Vs NZ, ICC WTC Final: Important One-off Games Should Not Be Played In UK, Says Kevin Pietersen
outlookindia.com
2021-06-21T20:54:50+05:30

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen feels that no "one-off" cricket games of "incredible importance" should ever be held in the UK, which is famous for its fickle weather as one is witnessing during the World Test Championship final.

Scorecard | Live streaming | Playing Conditions | News

The match between India and New Zealand is staring at a stalemate with barely 140 plus overs of play out of a possible 270 held during the first three days.

"It pains me to say it, but a ONE OFF & incredibly important cricket game should NOT be played in the UK," Pietersen tweeted taking a dig at the ICC for opting Hampshire Bowl in Southampton as the venue for a marquee final.

For Pietersen, the final of an event like this should always be held in Dubai, where there is minimal chance of weather related interruptions.

"If it was up to me, Dubai would always host a one off match like this WTC game. Neutral venue, fabulous stadium, guaranteed weather, excellent training facilities and a travel hub! Oh, and ICC home is next to the stadium," the flamboyant former England batsman wrote.

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag was even more sarcastic in his criticism of ICC.

"Batsman ko bhi Timing nahi mili dhang ki, aur ICC ko bhi," he tweeted. It meant that "neither the Indian batsmen nor the ICC got their timing right".

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

IND Vs NZ, ICC WTC Final: Day 4 Washed Out, Southampton Finale Turning Out To Be Damp Squib

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Kevin Pietersen Virender Sehwag Southampton England Cricket ICC World Test Championship India vs New Zealand India national cricket team New Zealand national cricket team ICC (International Cricket Council) Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos