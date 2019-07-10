﻿
Home »  Website »  Cricket »  IND vs NZ, Cricket World Cup: Fuming Virat Kohli Takes It Out On Ravi Shastri After Reckless Rishabh Pant's Dismissal – WATCH

IND vs NZ, Cricket World Cup: Fuming Virat Kohli Takes It Out On Ravi Shastri After Reckless Rishabh Pant's Dismissal – WATCH

India captain Virat Kohli seemed to lost his cool during India's ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-final defeat to New Zealand at Old Trafford, Manchester

Outlook Web Bureau 10 July 2019
IND vs NZ, Cricket World Cup: Fuming Virat Kohli Takes It Out On Ravi Shastri After Reckless Rishabh Pant's Dismissal – WATCH
India's ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign came to a shuddering end halt on Wednesday.
Screengrab: Twitter
IND vs NZ, Cricket World Cup: Fuming Virat Kohli Takes It Out On Ravi Shastri After Reckless Rishabh Pant's Dismissal – WATCH
outlookindia.com
2019-07-10T21:37:34+0530

India's dreams of winning a third Cricket World Cup title ended on Wednesday, losing to New Zealand by 18 runs in their semi-final match of the 2019 edition at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Highlights | Scorecard | Full Coverage

Chasing New Zealand's 239/8, India got off to a disastrous start. By the fourth over, India were 5/3 with the top-three -- Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul -- gone.

Also Watch: Watch MS Dhoni's Nerve-Wracking Run-Out

Rishabh Pant, who was promoted ahead of the likes of experienced batsmen liked Dinesh Karthik and MS Dhoni, needed to bat cautiously. That he showed for a while, by facing 55 balls for 32 runs. Then a sudden rush of blood ended his knock.

Also Watch: MS Dhoni Faces Virat Kohli's Wrath

He played wild heave off the fifth ball of the 23rd over, bowled by Mitchell Santner, and ended up offering an easy catch to Colin de Grandhomme to leave India at 71/5.

Just after the dismissal, a visibly furious Kohli came out of the dressing room and went straight to Ravi Shastri, who was seated at the balcony and fired some words at the head coach.

Watch it here.

A 116-run stand between MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja did revive the innings, but once they are out, it became one-way traffic for the 2015 finalists.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Virat Kohli Ravi Shastri Rishabh Pant Old Trafford, Manchester India vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC World Cup Cricket Indian Cricket Team New Zealand national cricket team Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : IND Vs NZ: Swordsman Ravindra Jadeja Plays Innings Of His Life In Cricket World Cup Semi-Final
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters