Saturday, Dec 04, 2021
IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal Notches Maiden Century Against Kiwis – Statistical Highlights

Mayank Agarwal's ton against New Zealand on Friday was his first since his 243 vs Bangladesh in 2019 at Indore. Mayank's all four Test centuries came at home. He has two double centuries to his name.

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal Notches Maiden Century Against Kiwis – Statistical Highlights
Mayank Agarwal plays a shot against New Zealand in the second Test in Mumbai on Friday. | AP

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal Notches Maiden Century Against Kiwis – Statistical Highlights
outlookindia.com
2021-12-04T00:11:53+05:30
Syed Pervez Qaiser

Syed Pervez Qaiser

Published: 03 Dec 2021, Updated: 04 Dec 2021 12:11 am

Mayank Agarwal scored his maiden century against New Zealand in the seventh innings of fourth Test match with an unbeaten 120 runs on the first day of the second Test match against New Zealand in Mumbai on Friday. Agarwal’s knock was studded with 14 fours and four sixes. (More Cricket News)

Day 1 Highlights | Report 

This is also the right-hander’s fourth century in 16 Test matches. His ton came after 14 innings. Agarwal’s last century was 243 off 330 balls with 28 fours and eight sixes against Bangladesh at Indore in October 2019.

The 30-year-old from Bangalore scored all four centuries including two double hundreds in nine innings of seven Test matches at home. Meanwhile, Cheteshwar Pujara became the seventh Indian top-order batsman (1-4) to score 10 or more ducks in Tests. The right-hander’s 10th duck came in his 150th innings of 89th Test match while batting in top-order.

It was also Pujara’s first duck in 22 innings of 12 Test matches against New Zealand. Virat Kohli scored a duck for the first time in 20 innings of 11 Test matches against New Zealand. Overall, this was Kohli’s 14th duck in 163rd innings of his 97th Test match.

Shubman Gill and Agarwal gave India a blistering start with a 80-run opening wicket stand in 27.2 overs. Ajaz Patel brought New Zealand back in the game as the left-arm finger spinner, who was born in Mumbai, marked his homecoming by snaring three wickets in a space of two overs.

The last time India and New Zealand met at Mumbai was in 1988. For the information, Virat Kohli was just three weeks old then while Tom Latham wasn’t even born.

Most ducks by an Indian top-order batsman in Tests

Player-Matches-Innings-NO-Runs-Average-HS-100s-50s-0s

Virender Sehwag-98-169-6-8129-49.87-319-22-29-15

Pankaj Roy-43-79-4-2442-32.56-173-5-9-14

Dilip Vengsarkar-99-151-16-5533-40.98-166-15-26-14

Virat Kohli-80-126-7-6348-53.34-254*-23-18-12

Sunil Gavaskar-120-204-13-9843-51.53-236*-34-42-11

Sachin Tendukar-179-276-27-13507-54.24-248*-44-58-11

Cheteshwar Pujara-89-150-9-6486-46.00-206*-18-31-10

