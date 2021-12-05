Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 05, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test, Day 3: Ravichandran Ashwin Turns It On; India Smell Big Win

Ravichandran Ashwin claimed three wickets as India inched closer to a big win against New Zealand in the second Test. At the close of play on Day 3, the Kiwis were 140/5, still needing 400 runs. India declared their second innings at 276/7.

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test, Day 3: Ravichandran Ashwin Turns It On; India Smell Big Win
India's Ravichandaran Ashwin during Day 3 of their second Test cricket match against New Zealand in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. | AP Photo

Trending

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test, Day 3: Ravichandran Ashwin Turns It On; India Smell Big Win
outlookindia.com
2021-12-05T18:16:32+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 05 Dec 2021, Updated: 05 Dec 2021 6:16 pm

India's middle-order worries going into South Africa series remained but that didn't deter Ravichandran Ashwin from turning the heat on as his three quick blows left New Zealand tottering at 140 for five in pursuit of an impossible 540 on day three of the second Test.

Day 3 Highlights | Scorecard | News

While Daryl Mitchell (60 off 92 balls) and Henry Nicholls (36 batting) added 73 runs for the fourth wicket, there is no denying that India in all likelihood will finish it early on the fourth day with Ashwin (3/27) looking menacing after every passing over.

What will hurt New Zealand team most in this defeat is the fact that this is the game where one of its own -- Ajaz Patel, equalled the world record and grabbed a match-haul of 14 wickets, something that no one has ever done against India in Test cricket.

The tall Mitchell at least tried to use his reach to counter Ashwin and also attack Jayant Yadav and Axar Patel but looked more like the last man standing, trying to delay the inevitable before a rush of blood saw him being holed at deep extra cover. Tom Blundell had a suicidal runout going for a non-existent single.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

But it was Ashwin, who again got the new ball and immediately got into the act by removing skipper Tom Latham with an angular delivery while Will Young gave bat pad to forward short leg and Ross Tayor, who has been a walking wicket, failed miserably in his attempt to slog sweep the wily off-spinner.

There was one over where Ashwin literally toyed with left-handed Nicholls who couldn't gauge which one would turn away like a classical off-break and the one that will straighten or come in with the angle.

But there will be some issues that would need coach Rahul Dravid's urgent attention.

For India, even in what could be a facile victory, the wobbly middle-order would keep them worried going into the South Africa series.

Ajinkya Rahane failed in the first Test and had to be dropped on pretext of a hamstring niggle. Cheteshwar Pujara had three bad innings and one where he looked better but that was after the pressure was released by the bowlers.

Skipper Virat Kohli, whose primary aim of not enforcing follow-on was to get some batting time under his belt, also didn't look confident during a scratchy innings of 36 off 84 balls.

India declared their second innings at 276 for 7 after Axar hit four sixes and three fours in his 41 off 26 balls to prop up the innings towards the end.

Their confidence already shattered, the New Zealand bowlers conceded as many as 25 fours and 11 sixes in the 70 overs they bowled in the second innings. In fact, all Indian batters save Wriddhiman Saha hit at least one six.

Kohli's idea of batting again was partially successful because Pujara did look good during his 47 and Mayank Agarwal (62, 108 balls) did his cause no harm by smashing another half-century to top up his first innings score of 150.

The duo added 107 runs for the opening stand to add insult to New Zealand's injuries and it was compounded by another 82 runs that Shubman Gill (47) added with Kohli.

Save a six that he hit off opposition's weakest link, Will Sommerville, Kohli for the better part of his 84 balls didn't look convincing before playing on to a friendly left-arm spin from Rachin Ravindra, who also had three wickets.

Agarwal was looking good for his second hundred of the game but in his bid to hit another six off Patel he could not reach to the pitch of the delivery and Will Young comfortably took the catch at long-off.

For Pujara this was the best chance to get a fifty and increase his confidence before the tour of South Africa.

He survived a strong DRS appeal but then one delivery that was pitched slightly fuller and turned, got his outside edge and went to Taylor's safe hands in the slips.

Tags

PTI Ravichandran Ashwin Ajaz Patel Virat Kohli Mayank Agarwal Tom Latham Mumbai Cricket India vs New Zealand India national cricket team New Zealand national cricket team ICC World Test Championship Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

IND Vs NZ, Mumbai Test: Ajaz Patel Registers Best Figures Against India - Stats

IND Vs NZ, Mumbai Test: Ajaz Patel Registers Best Figures Against India - Stats

ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan Hope To Bounce Back Against Unbeaten Jamshedpur FC

Ashes 2021-22: Australia Set To Name Travis Head, Mitchell Starc In 1st Test Vs England

Women’s Asian Champions Trophy: 5-Star Gurjit Kaur Powers India Maul Thailand 13-0

BWF World Tour Finals 2021: PV Sindhu Admits Mistakes After An Seyoung Loss In Summit Clash

Premier League 2021-22: Manchester City Go Atop League Table After Chelsea Loses at West Ham

BWF World Tour Finals 2021: PV Sindhu Loses To Au Seyoung 21-16, 21-12 In Summit Clash - Highlights

La Liga 2021-22: Luka Jovic Extends Real Madrid Lead, Real Betis Give Barcelona Reality Check

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Mountain Of Fire

Mountain Of Fire

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: India Close In On Big Win; New Zealand 140/5 On Day 3

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: India Close In On Big Win; New Zealand 140/5 On Day 3

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Blue Ambition

Blue Ambition

Advertisement

More from Sports

BAN Vs PAK, Second Test: Rain Plays Spoilsport In Dhaka, Pakistan 188/2 At Stumps - Highlights

BAN Vs PAK, Second Test: Rain Plays Spoilsport In Dhaka, Pakistan 188/2 At Stumps - Highlights

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test, Day 3: Ravichandran Ashwin (3/27) Puts India On Top, New Zealand (140/5) Still Need 400 - Highlights

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test, Day 3: Ravichandran Ashwin (3/27) Puts India On Top, New Zealand (140/5) Still Need 400 - Highlights

VVS Laxman To Join NCA On December 13; India To Send Jumbo Squad To South Africa

VVS Laxman To Join NCA On December 13; India To Send Jumbo Squad To South Africa

ISL 2021-22: Last-minute Goal Seals NorthEast United's 2-1 Win Over FC Goa

ISL 2021-22: Last-minute Goal Seals NorthEast United's 2-1 Win Over FC Goa

Read More from Outlook

Kashmir: Tosa Maidan Blast Victims Still Await Compensation

Kashmir: Tosa Maidan Blast Victims Still Await Compensation

Naseer Ganai / While the Army and Airforce vacated the Tosa Maidan meadow as a firing range back in 2014, the victims of the deadly explosions are yet to receive their compensation.

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Anand Kochukudy / What has led to this change of heart over the past few years for the Church, long seen to be anathemic to the Sangh Parivar?

2nd Test: Ravi Ashwin's 3/27 Puts India On Top At Day 3 Stumps

2nd Test: Ravi Ashwin's 3/27 Puts India On Top At Day 3 Stumps

Koushik Paul / At the end of Day 3, New Zealand are struggling at 140/5 with 400 more runs to win the second Test in Mumbai. Daryl Mitchell scored a fighting 60. Catch the IND vs NZ highlights here.

World Soil Day 2021: Why Is Soil Conservation Important?

World Soil Day 2021: Why Is Soil Conservation Important?

Outlook Web Desk / World Soil Day was first celebrated on December 5th 2014, 7 years ago. This year's theme is, 'Halt soil salinization, boost soil productivity'.

Advertisement