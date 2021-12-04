Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 04, 2021
Ajaz Patel (10/119) Enters History Books Alongside Jim Laker, Anil Kumble In IND Vs NZ Test

Ajaz Patel became only the third bowler to take all the 10 wickets in an international Test match. Jim Laker (10/53) achieved the feat against Australia while Anil Kumble's (10/76) milestone came against Pakistan.

Ajaz Patel's 10/119 against India is the best by a New Zealander in Test cricket. | ICC

2021-12-04T14:46:26+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 04 Dec 2021, Updated: 04 Dec 2021 2:46 pm

Mumbai-born left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel on Saturday entered the record books as he became only the third bowler in the 144-year-old history of Test cricket to take all 10 wickets in an innings on the second day of the second match against India in Mumbai. (More Cricket News)

Patel, who had migrated to New Zealand with his parents back in 1996, ended the Indian innings with figures of 47.5-12-119-10 to equal England great Jim Laker and Indian legend Anil Kumble, who had achieved the rarest of rare feat in Test cricket.

The 33-year-old Patel, who is playing in his 11th Test, had only two five-wicket hauls and the best match haul of seven wickets before Saturday's feat. Earlier, Ajaz Patel took all the four Indian wickets that fell on the first day.  

He bowled four separate spells of 24-10-57-4, 5-0-16-0, 6-0-16-2, 12.5-2-30-4 and got his 10th and final wicket in the form of Mohammed Siraj, who tried a slog and was caught by another player of Indian origin Rachin Ravindra.

Patel got a standing ovation from the Indian team as the umpires handed him the coveted ball while leading his team off the field. Incidentally, Patel is the second player after Douglas Jardine, who has played against India in his city of birth.

Ajaz's figures also make him the best among the visiting spinners in India.  The previous bests were from Australians  Nathan Lyon (8/50) in 2017 and Jason Krejza (8/215) in 2008. Krejza's figures came in the match which was also former India captain Sourav Ganguly's last in Test cricket. Ganguly is now the BCCI president. 

By taking all the 10 wickets, Ajaz Patel also recorded the best bowling figures in a Test innings against India.  West Indies' Jack Noreiga (9/95) held the record previously which he achieved in Port of Spain in 1971.   

