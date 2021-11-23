India opener KL Rahul has been ruled out of the Test series against New Zealand due to an injury. Indian selectors have named Suryakumar Yadav as his replacement. The first Test at Green Park, Kanpur starts on November 25. The series marks the start of India's ICC World Test Championship campaign. India lost to New Zealand in the final of the inaugural edition. (More Cricket News)

"Team India batsman Mr. KL Rahul has sustained a muscle strain on his left thigh and has been ruled out of the upcoming 2-match Paytm Test series against New Zealand," said a BCCI release.

Rahul, 29, was rested from the third and final T20 International match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Sunday. India took the series 3-0.

The opener last played a Test in September at the Oval, London against England.

"He will now undergo rehabilitation at NCA in preparation for the series against South Africa scheduled next month," added the release.

Suryakumar Yadav was a part of India's Test squad that travelled to England. He has so far played three ODIs and 11 T20Is for India.

Shubman Gill was seen opening the batting along with Mayank Agarwal during the team's net session in Kanpur on Tuesday as Cheteshwar Pujara, the vice-captain for the series-opener, also batted.

It is understood that one among Shreyas Iyer or Suryakumar Yadav will make his Test debut and bat in the middle order.

Shubhman was expected to bat in the middle order but now in the absence of Rahul, the youngster will be asked to play in his usual opening slot.

India’s Test squad: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.