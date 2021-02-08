Ravichandran Ashwin Wraps Up England In Stunning Fashion At His Home Ground - WATCH Videos

Local lad Ravichandran Ashwin on Monday completed his 28th five-wicket in Test wicket to help India dismiss England for 178 in the second innings at The Chepauk, Chennai.

Ashwin, who took three wickets in England's first innings, returned with match figures of 9/207. This was also Ashwin's fourth five-wicket haul. India need 420 runs to win the match.

In the 47th over, Jofra Archer tried to defend the first ball but the ball took a sharp turn after pitching outside off. All that Archer could do was hang the bat as the ball breached through his defence.

Watch it here:

Ashwin then wrapped up the England innings by having James Anderson with a caught and bowled off two balls later.

Watch it here:

Earlier, the 34-year-old from Chennai struck with the very first ball of the innings by Rory Burns. He then took the wickets of Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes and Dom Bess.

Watch the wickets here:

Ashwin made his Test debut in November 2011 against the West Indies at Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi. He now has 386 n 75 matches, with the best bowling figures of 7/59.

Video courtesy: BCCI

