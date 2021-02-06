February 06, 2021
Root continued his red hot form and hit a double century against India on his 100th Test in Chennai

Outlook Web Bureau 06 February 2021
Skipper Joe Root continued his charge scoring a double century on Saturday.

Live Scorecard | Live Day 2 Blog | News
 
Root reached his second 200-plus score in three matches with a six of Ravichandran Ashwin 41st over. Root has been batting for 508 minutes now. Unbeaten on 209, Root has faced 353 balls, hitting 19 fours and two sixes. After adding 200 runs with Dom Sibley yesterday, Root sent India on a leather hunt along with Ben Stokes. Root and Stokes added 124 runs.

At lunch, skipper Root was batting on 156 (277 balls, 16 fours, 1 six) while Stokes who was accounted for by Shahbaz Nadeem, had reached a strokeful 63 (98 balls, 9 fours, 2 sixes) as the visiting team reached 385 for 3 at the lunch break.

 England added 99 runs in the session between lunch and tea and lost one wicket.  In the first session, Stokes played some powerful strokes, employing the sweep shot against the spinners, and reached his 50 off 73 balls with a reverse sweep off Nadeem.

For India, the experienced trio of Ishant Sharma (0/42), Jasprit Bumrah (2/66) and Ravichandran Ashwin (1/114) tried their best but could not find the way past Root.


Shahbaz Nadeem (1/138) and Washington Sundar (0/80) could not make any impact and were taken for easy runs as India's woes multiplied.

At Tea, Root and Oille Pope were batting on 209 and 24 runs, respectively.  Earlier in the day, Bumrah almost got Stokes with a brilliant yorker, which the southpaw somehow managed to keep out.

The hard-working Bumrah came up with a searing yorker closer to lunch but Root was able to bring his bat down in time.

