Day one belonged to majestic Joe Root and his England team. Will India wilt under pressure and allow the visitors to post a massive first innings total, as envisaged by Root himself after scoring an unbeaten 128 on Friday? With none of the Indian bowlers looking like troubling Root, and of course Dominic Sibley, who absorbed everything that was thrown at him, Virat Kohli & Co will hope for a change in fortunes today. If England even manage to score close to 500 runs in the first innings, India will be forced to play a chasing game. So, a lot will defend on how skipper Kohli marshals his troops. A spurt of wicket, preferably in the morning will be great. By the way, it will be another humid day in Chennai. Follow Day 2 live updates and cricket scores of the first India vs England Test match being played at The Chepauk:

