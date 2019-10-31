IND Vs BAN: Yes, It Will! Sourav Ganguly Steadfast On Holding 1st T20I In Delhi Despite Air Pollution

Yes, it will. This is what Sourav Ganguly, now the most powerful man in Indian cricket, said Thursday when a news agency contacted him to ask whether the first T20I match between India and Bangladesh in Delhi would take place. (More Cricket News)

Ganguly, who helped shape a new identity for the Indian national cricket team, just became the boss of the board, which runs the sport in India. And within days, he has managed to bring the first Day-Night Test in India, to be played against the visiting Bangladesh at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

But it will become an ominous start to his reign as the boss of the most powerful national cricket board if the first scheduled match under his watch is moved to a new venue for whatever reason.

And what his affirmative tone tells, other than the message itself, is that it will not happen, shifting the venue.

The air quality in Delhi continues to deteriorate and it slipped into the 'severe' category in several places across the city. This has led many to urge the BCCI to shift the match from Delhi.

Former cricketer and current BJP lawmaker Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday said that pollution is a bigger concern than a cricket match.

"It is a far serious issue than having a game of cricket or any other sports matches happens in Delhi. For us I think people living in Delhi should be more concerned about the pollution levels rather than the cricket match that happens," Gambhir had told ANI.

The first T20I of the three-match series between India and Bangladesh is scheduled to be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium on November 3.