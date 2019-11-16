Poshan
IND Vs BAN, Indore Test: Virat Kohli Breaks MS Dhoni's Record As India Continue Their Winning

IND Vs BAN, Indore Test: Virat Kohli Breaks MS Dhoni's Record As India Continue Their Winning

The victory over Bangladesh at Indore marked India's 10th innings win under Virat Kohli, the most for an Indian captain

Outlook Web Bureau 16 November 2019
MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli
Composite: File Photos
India thrashed Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs at Indore on Saturday to take 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Highlights | Scorecard | Cricket News

In the lopsided match, India dismissed Bangladesh 213 after declaring their innings at 493/6 at Holkar Stadium, Indore. Bangladesh made 150 in their first innings.

The win marked 10th such win under Virat Kohli, the most for an Indian captain. His predecessor, MS Dhoni (9) is second in the list, ahead of Mohd Azharuddin (8) and Sourav Ganguly (7).

It was also India's third successive innings win, after defeating South Africa at Pune (Inn & 137 runs) and Ranchi (Inn & 202 runs).

India have now won sixth consecutive Test matches under Kohli to match the feat achieved by Dhoni's team in 2013 -- four against Australia and two against the West Indies.

