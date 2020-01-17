January 17, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  IND Vs AUS: Sanju Samson's 'Comma' Speaks Volumes, And Fans Feel The Pain

IND Vs AUS: Sanju Samson's 'Comma' Speaks Volumes, And Fans Feel The Pain

Sanju Samson has so far played two T20Is despite making his debut in 2015

Outlook Web Bureau 17 January 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
IND Vs AUS: Sanju Samson's 'Comma' Speaks Volumes, And Fans Feel The Pain
Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant
File Photo
IND Vs AUS: Sanju Samson's 'Comma' Speaks Volumes, And Fans Feel The Pain
outlookindia.com
2020-01-17T14:24:10+0530

On the eve of India's second ODI match against Australia, Sanju Samson, possibly the unluckiest player in the country, took to Twitter and shared a '"," - a comma. And it became an instant hit with fans.

Live Blog | Scorecard | How To Watch

It can be seen as a sign of frustration from the talented Kerala wicket-keeping, who once got the snub from the Indian cricket board (BCCI). With legendary MS Dhoni certainly out of the picture, Rishabh Pant has emerged as the obvious successor. But Pant has so far failed to convince the fans.

Read: India Get Cover For Injured Rishabh Pant

And for many, Samson should get the chance to prove his worth. But Samson's case has been a story of heart-breaks. He is always there in the periphery.

Here are some reactions to Samson's 'comma':

He has so far played 2 T20Is despite making his debut in 2015. Pant, on the other hand, has played 11 Tests, 16 ODIs and 28 T20Is since his debut in 2017.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the BCCI named KS Bharat as the cover for injured Pant.

Next Story >>

IND Vs AUS: India Get Cover For Injured Rishabh Pant, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Explains Selection

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Sanju Samson Rishabh Pant Cricket India vs Australia Australia national cricket team Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos