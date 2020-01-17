IND Vs AUS: Sanju Samson's 'Comma' Speaks Volumes, And Fans Feel The Pain

On the eve of India's second ODI match against Australia, Sanju Samson, possibly the unluckiest player in the country, took to Twitter and shared a '"," - a comma. And it became an instant hit with fans.
It can be seen as a sign of frustration from the talented Kerala wicket-keeping, who once got the snub from the Indian cricket board (BCCI). With legendary MS Dhoni certainly out of the picture, Rishabh Pant has emerged as the obvious successor. But Pant has so far failed to convince the fans.
And for many, Samson should get the chance to prove his worth. But Samson's case has been a story of heart-breaks. He is always there in the periphery.
Here are some reactions to Samson's 'comma':
Hey Sanju,why dont you draw 2-3 tattoos on your body,like every insta post of anushka,forcefully listen punjabi songs in team bus,hv fanky lifestyle like KL,Pandya? By only this way,Kohli will think for you.Sad but think over it.— Sushans Aher (@SushansAher) January 16, 2020
Don't feel low broâ¹ï¸— UrstrulySrikanth Naidu (@Kns_Srikanth) January 16, 2020
Miracle and short cut option :- IPL Aheadð¥³
Ur performance urs strengthðª
Then tweet Smily symbolð
Best of luck 2 ur Futureð pic.twitter.com/IcEhXJVwdB
Please don't loose patience brother. We all support you. You deserve it. You plays very well. Play well with all your passion, to the opportunities that come to you.— Akhil George (@akhilgeorge1993) January 16, 2020
Time will answer the people who thought you were a normal batsman! Cheer up! Take your bat and show your talent.
I think u should go to newzeland or some other countries who respects talent and gives opportunities, because u are from south india u are not getting opportunities, shame on bcci politics— Fan (@Fan97374099) January 16, 2020
Time to believe in youself more than ever. Your very close to get what you deserve. Dont give up champ.— Shailesh Amar Singh ð© (@shailesh0626) January 16, 2020
This is grave injustice happening with you Sanju. We stand with you.— ` (@FourOverthrows) January 16, 2020
Comma means it's not the end... He's still hoping that one day Indian cricket team authorities will recognize his talent and then he will show more commas 6,6,6,6,6,6 @BCCI @cricbuzz— Smitha (@crazysmi12) January 16, 2020
Commas Won't Make Anything Good Against Politics Brother!! â¤ï¸— â cυlÑ Ð¼Ñdιan â (@IamMSdian_) January 16, 2020
He has so far played 2 T20Is despite making his debut in 2015. Pant, on the other hand, has played 11 Tests, 16 ODIs and 28 T20Is since his debut in 2017.
Meanwhile, on Friday, the BCCI named KS Bharat as the cover for injured Pant.
