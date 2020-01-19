IND Vs AUS, 3rd ODI: India Captain Virat Kohli Makes Himself Proud With Right DRS Call To A Freak Dismissal - WATCH

Virat Kohli's DRS record is not so good, but the India captain on Sunday made himself proud by calling the right review during the third and final ODI match against Australia at Bengaluru.

In the 44th over of the Aussie innings, Ashton Turner gets faintest of the bottom edge off Navdeep Saini. Back-up wicketkeeper KL Rahul did well to collect the ball cleanly and it prompted skipper Kohli to celebrate wildly. But the umpire didn't agree. It forced Kohli to take the review.

Watch Kohli reaction:

It indeed was a freak dismissal considering how low the ball kept yet still managed to reach 'safely' to the wicketkeeper.

India were on course to chase down Australia's 286/9.