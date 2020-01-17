IND Vs AUS, 2nd ODI: VVS Laxman, Harsha Bhogle Lead Cricket Fans In Lauding KL Rahul's Versatility

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman on Friday lauded the versatility of batsman KL Rahul, saying "what an important knock he is playing for his team." (More Cricket News)
Rahul played at number five position in the second ODI against Australia and guided the side to a mammoth total of 340.
He smashed 80 runs off 52 balls, studded with six fours and three sixes.
"Have to admire the versatility of KL Rahul. Never easy to play as an opener one day, No4 the other and only the 2nd time batting at 5 in ODIs and what an important knock he is playing for his team," Laxman tweeted.
Have to admire the versatility of KL Rahul. Never easy to play as a opener one day, No4 the other and only the 2nd time batting at 5 in ODIs and what a important knock he is playing for his team. #class #INDvsAUS— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 17, 2020
Celebrated commentator Harsha Bhogle also took to Twitter to hail Rahul's class.
"Absolute class #KLRahul. Luxury to have a player who can bat anywhere," tweeted Bhogle.
Absolute class #KLRahul. Luxury to have a player who can bat anywhere.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 17, 2020
And here are some reactions from cricket fans:
Team asks KL Rahul to open.— Mayur suva(Ahir) (@mayur_suva) January 17, 2020
Team asks KL Rahul to bat 3.
Team asks KL Rahul to bat at 4.
Team asks KL Rahul to bat at 5.
Team asks KL Rahul to keep.
This man has done everything in the last 9 months.#INDvAUS #KLRahul pic.twitter.com/SpaBlhKLLr
Opener is injured,can you Open— Sukant Saurabh (@saurabh_sukant) January 17, 2020
Rahul :- Yes
WK is injured, can you Keep
Rahul :- Yes
Need a Finisher to finish the inngs, can you do so.
Rahul :- Yes
Earlier Rahul Dravid,now KL Rahul....#INDvsAUS#KLRahul pic.twitter.com/PNC75336z7
Just look at him ðÂÂ¥ ðÂÂ¥— sújèét Çhøùdhãry (@sujeet_ch) January 17, 2020
He can make any format look like T-20s so easily even by coming at 5.ðÂÂ¥ ðÂÂ¥#INDvsAUS #KLRahul pic.twitter.com/m9nI1g2Ojw
#KLRahul deserves to be in the Indian team more than anyone! He is a perfect team player, does whatever he's asked and does it with utmost sincerity and perfection.... Respect! pic.twitter.com/Do33nrhlOZ— Helldemon! (@Abheet235) January 17, 2020
Kl Rahul .— Nitin ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ (@viratfanalways) January 17, 2020
Opening âÂÂï¸Â
One Down âÂÂï¸Â
Middle Order âÂÂï¸Â
Keeping âÂÂï¸Â #INDvAUS #KLRahul pic.twitter.com/H5uERJBZkn
Rahul originally bats as an opener but due to inform opening batsmen Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan he has to shift down in the batting order.
