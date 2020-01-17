January 17, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  IND Vs AUS, 2nd ODI: VVS Laxman, Harsha Bhogle Lead Cricket Fans In Lauding KL Rahul's Versatility

IND Vs AUS, 2nd ODI: VVS Laxman, Harsha Bhogle Lead Cricket Fans In Lauding KL Rahul's Versatility

KL Rahul played at number five position in the second ODI against Australia and guided the side to a mammoth total of 340

Outlook Web Bureau 17 January 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
IND Vs AUS, 2nd ODI: VVS Laxman, Harsha Bhogle Lead Cricket Fans In Lauding KL Rahul's Versatility
KL Rahul, the batsman and wicketkeeper.
Composite: AP Photos
IND Vs AUS, 2nd ODI: VVS Laxman, Harsha Bhogle Lead Cricket Fans In Lauding KL Rahul's Versatility
outlookindia.com
2020-01-17T20:26:06+0530

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman on Friday lauded the versatility of batsman KL Rahul, saying "what an important knock he is playing for his team." (More Cricket News)

Live Blog | Scorecard | How To Watch

Rahul played at number five position in the second ODI against Australia and guided the side to a mammoth total of 340.

He smashed 80 runs off 52 balls, studded with six fours and three sixes.

"Have to admire the versatility of KL Rahul. Never easy to play as an opener one day, No4 the other and only the 2nd time batting at 5 in ODIs and what an important knock he is playing for his team," Laxman tweeted.

Celebrated commentator Harsha Bhogle also took to Twitter to hail Rahul's class.

"Absolute class #KLRahul. Luxury to have a player who can bat anywhere," tweeted Bhogle.

And here are some reactions from cricket fans:

Rahul originally bats as an opener but due to inform opening batsmen Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan he has to shift down in the batting order.

Next Story >>

Hockey India Contributes USD 25,000 For Australia Bushfire Victims

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau KL Rahul V.V.S. Laxman Rajkot Cricket India vs Australia Australia national cricket team Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos